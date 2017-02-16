TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- LOGiQ Asset Management Ltd. (TSX: LGQ) (formerly "Aston Hill Asset Management Inc.") (the "Manager") announces monthly distributions with record date of February 28, 2017 for each of the following funds:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Distribution Distribution Fund Name Amount per Amount Current TSX Ticker Unit Annualized Price(i) Yield(i) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aston Hill Advantage Bond Fund (Class A & F) MBB.UN $0.05833 $0.70 $9.00 7.78% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aston Hill Advantage Oil & Gas Income Fund AOG.UN $0.01125 $0.135 $2.98 4.53% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aston Hill Advantage VIP Income Fund AV.UN $0.035 $0.42 $10.48 4.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aston Hill VIP Income Fund VIP.UN $0.035 $0.42 $9.47 4.44% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Low Volatility Canadian Equities Income Fund LOW.UN $0.05 $0.60 $9.83 6.10% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Voya Diversified Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (Class A) IFL.UN $0.05 $0.60 $8.38 7.16% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Voya Diversified Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (Class U) Not Listed U.S.$0.05 U.S.$0.60 U.S.$ 8.50 7.06% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Voya Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (Class A) ISL.UN $0.0417 $0.50 $9.15 5.47% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Voya Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (Class U) ISL.U U.S.$0.0417 U.S.$0.50 U.S.$8.37 5.98% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Voya High Income Floating Rate Fund (Class A) IHL.UN $0.05417 $0.65 $8.08 8.05% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Voya High Income Floating Rate Fund (Class U) Not Listed U.S.$0.05417 U.S.$0.65 U.S.$8.38 7.76% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(i)TSX price as at February 15, 2017. Prices and yields shown are for Class A units only unless specified otherwise.

Record dates and payment dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date February 28, 2017 March 14, 2017

The Manager is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. (TSX: LGQ), (formerly: "Aston Hill Financial Inc." (TSX: AHF)). LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. is a diversified asset management company with a suite of retail mutual funds, closed end funds, hedge funds and segregated institutional funds. LOGiQ Asset Management is headquartered in Toronto.

