TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- Fura Emeralds Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: FUR) has granted a total of 1,200,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The stock options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.23 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. This grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Fura Emeralds Inc.

Fura Emeralds Inc. is a natural resource company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of properties in Colombia and abroad. The Company is currently exploring the exploration concession contract, ECH-121, a grassroots emerald license, located in the Boyaca District in Colombia approximately two kilometres south of the Muzo emerald mine.

