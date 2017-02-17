Ticketmaster Continues European Expansion; Acquires Leading Ticketing Agent Ticketpro

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Ticketmaster, a Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) company, has today announced its acquisition of ticket agent, Ticketpro. Ticketmaster is the global ticketing leader with more than 530 million primary tickets processed annually and this deal will increase its presence to 30 countries, with the addition of the Czech Republic.

Ticketpro was launched in the Czech Republic in 1992 and has since developed its software and business across Central Europe and licensed its TicketSoft software in other international markets including Hungary, Chile and Belarus.

With its main operations based in Poland and the Czech Republic, the acquisition offers Ticketmaster the opportunity to extend its international ticketing business activities into another key Central European market within the Czech Republic, as well as complement the development of its existing business in neighbouring Poland. Ticketpro is a leading and established player within both markets processing and retailing over one million tickets.

"The live entertainment industry continues to flourish. There are more events taking place and artists on the road than ever before, coupled with increasing demand from fans across the world," said Mark Yovich, President of Ticketmaster International. "Acquiring Ticketpro enables us to better service our clients in Central Europe, while providing a world class service to the many fans in these countries."

"Having started our business in the Czech Republic, Ticketpro has established a proven track record in Central Europe and many emerging markets around the world. Combining this with Ticketmaster's global scale and reach will ensure that Ticketpro continues to provide an even better experience to its current fans, while attracting considerably more. This is an exciting time for the business and the live entertainment industry in this part of the world. For me, it is the end of a ticketing journey which has lasted over 25 years," said CEO of Ticketpro, Serge Grimaux.

