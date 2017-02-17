OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- The Government of Canada and Irving Shipbuilding Inc. (ISI) are extending the Canadian Surface Combatant Request for Proposal (CSC RFP) submission deadline. Originally due on April 27, 2017, submissions will now be received until June 22, 2017.

In order to meet the requirements of the Royal Canadian Navy and provide economic benefits to Canada it is important to ensure that the Government receives the maximum number of bids that meet technical requirements and offer high quality economic benefits to Canada. At this point, based on feedback from industry, an extension is the best course of action. It is not unusual for bidding periods to be extended, particularly for complex initiatives such as this one, which is the most complex procurement project in recent history.

This RFP was developed based on extensive engagement with industry. The 12 pre-qualified bidders had the opportunity to provide input on drafts of the RFP as well as the final version, prior to its release on Oct. 27, 2016.

With this extension, targeted completion for the procurement process remains Fall of 2017, with ship construction starting in the early 2020's.

In addition to requests for an extension to the closing date, bidders have submitted a range of questions about the procurement. As of February 10, 2017, bidders submitted 164 questions and received 88 responses. Bidders have until March 10, 2017 to submit additional questions. All questions received prior to this date will receive a response.

The Government of Canada is committed to an open, fair and transparent procurement process, and providing the Royal Canadian Navy with the vessels they need to do their important work and at the best possible value for Canadians.

