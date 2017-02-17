Arton Capital Announces Global Affiliate Partnership With YPO

DUBAÃ, UAE, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Arton Capitalis pleased to announce a Global Affiliate Partnership withYPO, the premier leadership organization of chief executives in the world. Today, YPO empowers more than 24,000 members in more than 130 countries, diversified among industries and types of businesses. Altogether, YPO member-run companies employ more than 15 million people and generate USD6 trillion in annual revenues.

YPO members will now have exclusive access to the unique range of Arton Capital's tailored products and services.Arton empowers individuals and families to become global citizens by securing second residency or citizenship around the world. Enabled by a multinational, global team speaking more than 20 languages, Arton offers private, world-class concierge services by Quintessentially and membership to Global Hotel Alliance, the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands. These are just a few of the highly valued benefits our clients enjoy.

"With members representing more than 130 countries, YPO is truly a global organization, and an alliance with Arton will help support YPO leaders' needs as they explore and expand their businesses around the world," said Scott Mordell, CEO ofYPO.

YPO is a community of peer leaders who are committed to lifelong learning and idea exchange, traits essential to any global citizen. The organization empowers its members around the world to build lasting relationships, develop themselves personally and professionally, and give back to their communities.

"Being a YPO member, I recognize the need for chief executives to think beyond borders and become global citizens, expanding their business ventures and their relationships around the world" said Armand Arton, founder and president of Arton Capital and a member of YPO. "That is why I am truly excited that Arton Capital is partnering with YPO, and I'm looking forward to sharing our knowledge at the upcoming YPO Global Leadership Conference and YPO EDGE in Vancouver later this month.

In recent years the demand for residency and citizenship by investment has seen an unprecedented surge to more than 20,000 investors seeking a second residency or citizenship every year. To address this need, Arton's global operations include 15 offices around the world, including Montreal, Toronto, Istanbul, Cape Town, Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong to name a few. Arton's unique touch is highly valued by thousands of high net worth investors every year.

About YPO

The premier leadership organization of chief executives in the world.

Today, YPO empowers more than 24,000 members in more than 130 countries, diversified among industries and types of businesses. Altogether, YPO member-run companies employ more than 15 million people and generate USD6 trillion in annual revenues.

YPO is the global platform for chief executives to engage, learn and grow. YPO members harness the knowledge, influence and trust of the world's most influential and innovative business leaders to inspire business, personal, family and community impact.

Leadership. Learning. Lifelong. For more information, visitYPO.org.

About Arton Capital

Arton Capital is a leading global financial advisory firm specializing in investor programs for residence and citizenship, and helping governments, industry professionals and investors meet their goals quickly, efficiently and more effectively.

As an industry leader, Arton is a founding member of the Global Investor Immigration Council and creator of the Passport Index, the innovative real-time ranking of the world's passports.

Founder of theGlobal Citizen Forumand theGlobal Citizen Foundation, Arton Capital is a member of The Arton Group, which comprises fully licensed international banking, financial advisory and investment consulting companies tailored to the needs of Global Citizens.

Empowering Global Citizenship. For more information, visitartoncapital.com

John Hanafin, CEO, Arton Capital - Empowering Global Citizenship®, info@artoncapital.com , T +971-4-456-9220