realizing both body and high level of sharp sweetness

Japan Corn Starch Co., Ltd. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; Soichiro Kurachi, president. Hereby, "Japan Corn Starch" or "the company"), the largest corn wet miller in Japan has been pursuing excellent flavor in the increasingly diverse food industry, and conducting research to find the perfect balance of fructose and glucose in high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS), used in a variety of soft drinks. The company successfully developed and obtained patent for a new product, "HFCS 70" that maintains the body equal to fructose glucose liquid sugar used in many soft drinks while having the sharp sweetness of fructose, and is about to release the product.

Since its development 50 years ago, there were only three varieties of HFCS until this year, glucose-fructose liquid sugar, fructose-glucose liquid sugar, and high-fructose liquid sugar, commoditization of which made their differentiation difficult. However, by introducing HFCS 70 into the market, the company expects to overturn the stereotypes in the HFCS industry and create a new wind in the industry.

Japan Corn Starch's new product, HFCS 70 maintains the body while realizing a high level of sharp sweetness. This allows the product to create a flavor different from fructose glucose liquid sugar, high fructose liquid sugar, or crystalline fructose that are mainstream in the soft drink industry, and help the development of delicious drinks with a new type of sweetness. In addition, because HFCS maintains the body while realizing a high level of sharp sweetness, it can be used in products such as highly refreshing and filling jellies.

Japan Corn Starch has obtained licenses such as the first FSSC22000 and HACCP in the industry and ISO22301, which is the international standard for business continuity management system (BCMS). Furthermore, the company has been making efforts such as radiation dose measurement of each product using high-performance equipment, and quantification of odor using odor identification devices. Thus the company is fully equipped for stable distribution of products.

As a comprehensive producer of starch-related products, Japan Corn Starch will continue its commitment to offer reliable, safe, and high quality products that cater our clients' every need through its thoroughgoing distribution system.

About the Company

Company name: Japan Corn Starch Co., Ltd.

President: Soichiro Kurachi

Head office: Akasaka Inter City 3F, 1-11-44 Akasaka, Minato Ward, Tokyo, 107-0052

Tel: +81-3-5570-7000 (operator)

Fax: +81-3-5570-7001

Mail: corn@japan-cornstarch.com

URL: http://www.nihon-cornstarch.com/english

Founded: 1867

