

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing co (BA) and Juneyao Airlines announced the finalization of an order for five 787-9 Dreamliners, valued at about $1.32 billion at current list prices.



This new order, which also includes options for five more 787-9s, represents the Shanghai-based private airline's first Boeing order and first widebody airplane order.



Juneyao Airlines, one of China's largest private carriers, was founded in 2005 and started operation in 2006. It currently operates domestic routes and short-haul international flights to neighboring countries such as Japan, South Korea and Thailand. The carrier plans to open new routes to North America, Europe and Australia by 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX