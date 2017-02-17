TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - BRIO GOLD INC. (TSX: BRIO) ("BRIO GOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results, three year operating outlook and year end mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates. All dollar figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

2016 Financial and Operating Highlights

Record full year production of 189,662 ounces of gold, representing a 32% increase from 2015 and exceeding guidance range of 183,000 to 188,000 ounces of gold.

Total cost of sales, including depletion, depreciation and amortization (DDA) of $1,099 per gold ounce sold and cost of sales excluding DDA of $752 per ounce sold.

Cash costs (1) of $746 per ounce of gold produced and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) (1) of $985 per gold ounce produced.

of $746 per ounce of gold produced and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $985 per gold ounce produced. Revenues of $232.4 million, a 44% increase from 2015, on the sale of 192,524 ounces of gold

Cash flow from operations before and after changes in working capital of $70.5 million and $70.1 million, respectively.

Net loss of $16.9 million, or $0.37 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $67.4 million, or $1.47 per share.

of $67.4 million, or $1.47 per share. Positive decision made to move forward with the recommissioning of Santa Luz.

Construction of water storage facility at the Riacho dos Machados (RDM) mine functionally completed allowing for consistent production.

2016 Mineral Reserves and Resources

Proven and probable mineral reserves of 60.6 million tonnes averaging 1.41 g/t gold for total contained gold of 2.75 million ounces, an increase of 275% from 2015.

Measured and indicated mineral resources of 30.0 million tonnes averaging 2.00 g/t gold for total contained gold of 1.93 million ounces.

Inferred mineral resources of 31.5 million tonnes averaging 2.56 g/t gold for total contained gold of 2.59 million ounces.

Further update to mineral reserves and mineral resources expected in the second quarter of 2017 with the completion of additional drilling and analysis at Santa Luz and RDM.

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, please see the end of this press release.

"2016 was a transformational year for Brio Gold as we became a standalone public company and operationally delivered against our objectives," commented Gil Clausen, President and CEO of Brio Gold. "We ended the year with record production, beating the top end of our guidance range and each of our operating mines demonstrated continued improvements. We have a solid production platform along with low risk near term growth, which is driven by our recently acquired RDM mine and our Santa Luz mine entering re-commissioning. Each of these mines are expected to add, when at full run rate, an average of over 100,000 ounces per year. 2017 will be a year for us to focus on maximizing cash flow to allow for us to execute on our growth plans that get us to 400,000 ounces and move up the mid-tier curve."

2016 Financial Results

For the years ended December 31, In thousands of U.S. Dollars (unaudited) 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues from operating mines $232,356 $161,567 Gross margin before depletion, depreciation and $87,620 $55,150 amortization Net loss $(16,859) $(69,418) Adjusted earnings (loss)(1) $(17,925) $19,312 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $67,379 $27,339 Cash flow from operating activities before changes $70,470 $34,451 in working capital Cash flow from operating activities after changes $70,086 $11,768 in working capital

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, please see the end of this press release.

Revenues were $232.4 million on the sale of 192,524 ounces of gold compared to $161.6 million on the sale of 144,437 ounces of gold for the comparable period in 2015.

Gross margin before depletion, depreciation and amortization totalled $87.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 compared to $55.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2015. Overall, the increase is due to higher gold quantities sold combined with higher metal prices, all while maintaining costs to lower increases.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2016 was $16.9 million or $0.37 per share, compared to a net loss of $69.4 million or $4.40 per share for the year ended December 31, 2015. The net loss was due in large part to impairment charges, reorganizations costs, losses on indirect tax credits, and foreign exchange losses, all of which are excluded from the calculation of adjusted loss and are non-cash items with the exception of reorganization costs. The lower net loss when compared to the prior year was primarily from the higher gross margin before depletion, depreciation and amortization as discussed above in addition to the recording of a tax recovery in 2016 versus a tax expense in 2015. The reductions achieved in general and administrative expenses, other operating expenses, and mine related impairment charges, were offset by the impact of foreign exchange.

Adjusted loss was $17.9 million or $0.39 per share compared to an adjusted gain of $19.3 million or $1.22 per share for the same period in 2015. 2016 included a non-cash tax gain on unrealized foreign exchange losses of $31.3 million, compared to a loss of $81.2 million in 2015. Excluding this impact, adjusted earnings would have increased $75.3 million from 2015 to 2016. Adjusted EBITDA was $67.4 million or $1.47 per share compared to $27.3 million or $1.73 per share for the same period in 2015.

The Company recorded a pre-tax $14.7 million impairment charge, which is comprised of a $110.9 million impairment charge for the Pilar mine and a $96.2 million reversal for the Santa Luz mine. On an after-tax basis, the Company recorded a reversal of $1.7 million, which is comprised of a $94.5 million impairment charge for the Pilar mine and a $96.2 million reversal for the Santa Luz mine. The adjustments to these assets represent a better alignment between the book value and the realizable value of each mine, which results in the overall value of the Company's assets remaining relatively unchanged. The impairment for the Pilar mine is a result of a revised mine plan following a thorough Brio Gold management review and a change in the weighted average cost of capital assumptions used to calculate the discounted net present value of the asset. For the Santa Luz mine, reversal of the previous impairment is due to the decision to recommission the mine following a positive Technical Report, which included the reclassification of Mineral Resources into Mineral Reserves, as their ability to be mined profitably was demonstrated.

Cash flow from operating activities before and after changes in working capital were $70.5 million and $70.1 million, respectively, compared to $34.5 million and $11.8 million in 2015, respectively.

2016 Operational Results

For the years ended December 31, 2016 2015 Change --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total gold production (oz) (1) 189,662 144,098 32% Total cost of sales per gold ounce sold $1,099 $1,085 1% Cost of sales excluding depletion, depreciation and amortization per gold ounce sold $752 $737 2% Cash cost per gold ounce produced (2,3) $746 $718 4% AISC per gold ounce produced (2,3) $985 $956 3%

Notes: (1) Production in 2016 includes the attributable ounces from RDM subsequent to the date it was acquired on April 29, 2016. (2) The 2015 comparative cash costs per ounce produced and all-in sustaining costs per ounce produced relate only to the Fazenda Brasileiro Mine and Pilar Mine. (3) A non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures see the end of this press release.

All of the Brio Gold mines met or exceeded production guidance for 2016. Total gold production of 189,662 ounces exceeded guidance of 183,000 to 188,000 ounces of gold, highlighted by the Fazenda Brasileiro Mine which exceeded the upper end of guidance.

The Company produced 32% more than the 144,098 ounces produced in 2015, mainly due to higher throughput in all the mines, and specifically the contribution of 31,714 ounces of production from the RDM mine, from the date it was acquired on April 2016. Gold production at Pilar recorded successive yearly increases since it completed commissioning in 2014.

Total cost of sales per ounce of gold sold was $1,099 compared to $1,085 in 2015 and cost of sales excluding depletion, depreciation and amortization was $752 compared to $737 per gold ounce sold. Total cash cost was $746 per ounce produced in 2016 compared to $718 in 2015. All-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced increased by 3% from $956 in 2015 to $985 in 2016. Overall, the increase in per ounce costs was primarily due to higher sustaining capital expenditures in 2016 and the RDM mine operating at less than full capacity due to a water shortage. In early 2017, a water storage facility was built at the RDM mine, which allows for consistent production.

Breakdown by Mine

For the years ended December 31, Gold production (oz) 2016 2015 Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fazenda Brasileiro 70,887 60,914 16% Pilar 87,061 83,184 5% RDM(1) 31,714 - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Production 189,662 144,098 32%

Notes: (1) Only include ounces produced in 2016 since the Company acquired RDM on April 29, 2016.

In the year ended December 31, 2016, the Fazenda Brasileiro mine produced a total of 70,887 ounces of gold, compared to 60,914 ounces of gold in 2015. The increase in production was due to a combination of higher throughput, higher feed grade, and higher recovery. Total cost of sales per ounce of gold sold was $949, cost of sales excluding depletion, depreciation and amortization per ounce of gold sold was $694. Cash costs per ounce produced were $689 per ounce of gold in 2016, and all-in sustaining costs per ounce produced were $918 in 2016.

The Pilar mine produced 87,061 ounces of gold for the year ended December 31, 2016 compared to 83,184 ounces in 2015. The increase in gold production was due to higher recovery and throughput. Total cost of sales per ounce of gold sold was $1,195, cost of sales excluding depletion, depreciation and amortization per ounce of gold sold was $689. Cash costs averaged $742 per ounce of gold produced and all-in sustaining costs per ounce produced were $951 in 2016.

The RDM mine produced 31,714 ounces of gold for the year ended December 31, 2016, which includes only the ounces produced since its acquisition on April 29, 2016. Total cost of sales per ounce of gold sold was $1,183, cost of sales excluding depletion, depreciation and amortization per ounce of gold sold was $1,045. Cash costs averaged $881 per ounce of gold produced and all-in sustaining costs per ounce produced were $1,001.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Revenues from mining operations increased 30% to $59.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 from $45.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2015, due to a combination of higher ounces sold from the RDM mine that was acquired in 2016, and a higher gold price. Mine Operating earnings was a loss of $122.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to a loss of $12.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2015 primarily due to an impairment of mining properties for the Pilar Mine of $110.9 million which is included in Mine Operating earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital in the fourth quarter of 2016 was $20.0 million, compared to $20.7 million in the same quarter of 2015. Cash flow from operating activities after changes in working capital in the fourth quarter of 2016 was $31.2 million, compared to $29.5 million in the same quarter of 2015.

Total production in the fourth quarter of 2016 was 50,477 ounces of gold, compared to 39,279 ounces in the same period of 2015, mainly because of higher throughput in all the mines, and specifically the contribution of production from the RDM mine, which was acquired in April 2016. Production of gold at Pilar recorded successive yearly increases since it has completed commissioning.

Total cost of sales was $1,421 per ounce of gold sold in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to total cost of sales of $1,016 per ounce of gold sold in the fourth quarter of 2015. Cost of sales excluding depletion, depreciation and amortization was $896 per gold ounce sold in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to $657 per gold ounce sold in the fourth quarter of 2015. Cash costs were $832 per ounce of gold produced in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to $610 per ounce of gold produced in the same quarter of 2015. Overall, costs increased in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to 2015, primarily due to the strengthening of the average Brazilian Real against the U.S. dollar by 14% and the inclusion of results from the relatively higher cost RDM Mine.

Fazenda Brasileiro Mine

Production in the fourth quarter of 2016 was 18,279 ounces of gold, compared to 17,953 ounces in the same period of 2015. Total cost of sales $1,074 per ounce of gold sold in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to total cost of sales of $1,210 per ounce of gold sold in the fourth quarter of 2015. Cost of sales excluding depletion, depreciation and amortization in the fourth quarter of 2016 was $767 per gold ounce sold compared to $703 per gold ounce sold in the same period in 2015. Cash costs were $753 per ounce of gold produced in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to $599 per ounce of gold produced in the same quarter of 2015.

Pilar Mine

Production at the Pilar mine in the fourth quarter of 2016 was 22,170 ounces of gold, compared to 21,326 ounces in the same period of 2015. Total cost of sales was $1,687 per ounce of gold sold in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to total cost of sales of $851 per ounce of gold sold in the fourth quarter of 2015. Cost of sales excluding depletion, depreciation and amortization in the fourth quarter of 2016 was $867 per gold ounce sold compared to $599 per gold ounce sold in the same period in 2015. Cash costs were $872 per ounce of gold produced in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to $618 per ounce of gold produced in the same quarter of 2015.

RDM Mine

In the fourth quarter of 2016, production at the RDM mine was 10,082 ounces of gold. Total cost of sales per ounce of gold was $1,494 and cost of sales excluding depletion, depreciation and amortization per ounce of gold sold was $1,223. Cash costs averaged $888 in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Development Update

The Company has made a positive decision to advance Santa Luz to the execution phase and move forward with the re-start of the operation. This decision was based on the positive results from the Technical Report for the recommissioning of Santa Luz. Brio Gold has since completed drilling to further delineate the ore body as well as additional metallurgical testwork for further optimization. The Company has commenced engineering and is currently in the process of ordering long lead items. Re-commissioning of the operation is expected in the first half of 2018.

The water storage facility at RDM is now functionally complete and is currently retaining water allowing for increased and consistent production. Production for 2017 is expected to be 75,000 to 85,000 ounces of gold. Brio Gold is also looking at further mine plan optimizations at RDM with the objective of reducing costs and maximizing cash flow. With the completion of further infill drilling, the Company expects to announce an updated mine plan along with an updated mineral reserves and mineral resources estimate in the second quarter of 2017.

2016 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources

Brio Gold ended 2016 with proven and probable reserves of 2.75 million ounces of gold, 275% higher than at the year end of 2015, measured and indicated resources of 1.93 million ounces of gold and inferred resources of 2.59 million ounces of gold. A summary table is provided below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- As at December 31, Measured & 2016 (Contained Proven & Probable Indicated Mineral Inferred Mineral gold in koz) Mineral Reserves Resources Resources ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fazenda Brasileiro 417 392 256 229 156 2,041 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pilar 450 342 704 360 1,626 91 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RDM 663 - 190 - 416 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Santa Luz 1,221 - 780 1,657 395 943 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 2,751 734 1,930 2,246 2,593 3,075 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mineral Resources are exclusive of Mineral Reserves. See complete Mineral Reserves and Resources Table along with Notes to the Mineral Reserves and Resources Estimate at the end of this press release.

Pilar's 2016 year end proven and probable mineral reserves and measured and indicated mineral resources in contained gold ounces increased by 32% and 51%, respectively, due to the significant drilling program completed in 2016, largely driven by the potential open-pit Tres Buracos deposit.

Fazenda Brasileiro benefited from a major drilling program during 2016 that resulted in increased resources, as well as reserves. Highlights include results obtained from the relatively unexplored Canto Sequence that is in the footwall zone parallel to the traditional mine sequences.

The December 31, 2016 mineral reserves and resources estimate for RDM currently only reflects the depletion of recent production from the prior mineral reserves and resources estimate. A new updated resources model is now in progress, which will reflect the benefit of the 2016 drilling programs, as well as other model improvements. As the Company completes additional drilling and analysis at both RDM and Santa Luz in the first quarter of 2017, Brio Gold intends to publish an update to its reserves and resources estimate in the second quarter of 2017.

Outlook

The Company three-year operating outlook is provided below. The Company's 2017 production and cost guidance remains unchanged from previously announced guidance.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Production (koz) 2017E 2018E 2019E ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fazenda Brasileiro 65-70 67-72 67-72 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pilar 83-88 88-93 100-105 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RDM 75-85 100-105 115-120 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Santa Luz - 100-110 115-120 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Consolidated Brio Gold 223-243 355-380 397-417 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total COS (1,2)per ounce 2017E 2018E 2019E ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fazenda Brasileiro $980-$1,000 $1,010-$1,030 $1,045-$1,065 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pilar $1,000-$1,020 $980-$1,000 $920-$940 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RDM $1,010-$1,030 $855-$875 $775-$795 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Santa Luz - $835-$855 $1,070-$1090 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Consolidated Brio Gold $995-$1,015 $910-$930 $945-$965 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash Costs (1,2) 2017E 2018E 2019E ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fazenda Brasileiro $740-$760 $740-$760 $740-$760 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pilar $740-$760 $665-$685 $625-$645 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RDM $910-$930 $710-$730 $610-$630 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Santa Luz - $525-$545 $755-$775 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Consolidated Brio Gold $800-$820 $650-$670 $680-$700 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- AISC (1,2) 2017E 2018E 2019E ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fazenda Brasileiro $910-$930 $910-$930 $910-$930 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pilar $940-$960 $960-$980 $875-$895 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RDM $990-$1,010 $770-$790 $790-$810 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Santa Luz - $530-$550 $760-$780 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Consolidated Brio Gold $1,080-$1,100 $805-$825 $855-$875 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notes: (1) All guidance for values of costs per gold ounce sold or produced assume a Brazilian Real to U.S. Dollar exchange rate of 3.50. Furthermore, the value for cost of sales excluding depletion, depreciation and amortization per gold ounce sold is expected to be equal to the cash cost per gold ounce produced, as it is anticipated that sales will be the same as production. (2) A non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, please see the end of this press release.

AISC for 2017 includes certain non-recurring sustaining capital cost items at the Fazenda Brasileiro mine, the Pilar Mine and the RDM Mine. Non-recurring sustaining capital cost items include: 1) the replacement of the mine fleet at the Fazenda Brasileiro Mine, which is expected to result in productivity and cost benefits going forward; 2) accelerated development at the Pilar Mine as well as the purchase of low profile equipment (fan drill and dozers) to improve the mining method and reduce dilution with the objective of improvements in grade and production; and 3) the rebuilding of the equipment fleet at the RDM mine as well as the replacing of the electrical generators currently used on site for power. Pilar's AISC increases in 2018 as the Company begins development of the open pit Tres Buracos deposit, which is expected to contribute to production in 2019. As a result, production at Pilar increases with lower costs.

The Company expects general and administrative (G&A) expenses in 2017 to be approximately $65 per ounce, which reflects several one-time costs associated with the transition of Brio Gold becoming an independent public company. Going forward, G&A costs are expected to be approximately $30 per ounce.

In 2018 and 2019, following these non-recurring costs as well as the re-start of Santa Luz, Brio Gold expects cash costs and AISC to significantly improve. Cash costs in 2018 expected to decrease to $650 to $670 per ounce and $680 to $700 per ounce in 2019. AISC is expected to decrease to $805 to $825 per ounce in 2018 and $855 to $875 per ounce in 2019.

Cost guidance for 2017 is based on a BRL to USD exchange rate of 3.50. The Company has put hedging arrangements in place for 2017 and 2018 covering R$672 million of forward rate contracts at a rate of R$3.55 to US$1.00, and R$672 million of zero-cost collars with average call and put strike prices of R$3.30 and R$3.90, respectively.

The exploration program in 2017 continues to focus on Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources expansion, while also continuing with regional exploration. Total planned exploration expenditures for 2017 are $6.7 million with planned exploration drilling of approximately 124,900 meters.

In 2017, the Company will continue to advance the Santa Luz Mine towards recommissioning. The Santa Luz Mine's 2016 Technical Report estimates a ten-year mine life with average annual production of approximately 114,000 ounces of gold for the first seven years. The Santa Luz Mine is expected to re-start operations in the first half of 2018 and produce approximately 130,000 ounces of gold in its first full year of production. With the re-start of the Santa Luz Mine, the Company's average annual run-rate production is expected to be approximately 400,000 ounces of gold.

Brio Gold is a new Canadian mining company with significant gold producing, development and exploration stage properties in Brazil. Brio Gold's portfolio includes three operating mines and a gold project, which is a fully-permitted, fully-constructed mine that is currently on care and maintenance and is expected to be re-started in 2018. Brio Gold produced 189,662 ounces of gold in 2016 and at full run-rate expects annual production to be approximately 400,000 ounces of gold.

Brio Gold December 31, 2016 Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimate

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves (December 31, 2016) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proven Probable Proven and Probable ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contain- Contain- Contain- Tonnes Grade ed Gold Tonnes Grade ed Gold Tonnes Grade ed Gold Mine (kt) (g/t) (koz) (kt) (g/t) (koz) (kt) (g/t) (koz) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fazenda Brasileiro Open Pit - - - 364 1.99 23 364 1.99 23 Underground 4,836 2.06 320 1,421 1.62 74 6,257 1.96 394 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Fazenda Brasileiro 4,836 2.06 320 1,785 1.70 97 6,621 1.96 417 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pilar Open Pit - - - 3,439 1.07 118 3,439 1.07 118 Underground 1,892 2.30 140 3,250 1.84 192 5,142 2.01 332 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Pilar 1,892 2.30 140 6,689 1.44 310 8,582 1.63 450 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RDM Open Pit - - - 15,902 1.19 608 15,902 1.19 608 Underground - - - 2,791 0.61 55 2,791 0.61 55 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total RDM - - - 18,693 1.10 663 18,693 1.10 663 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Santa Luz Open Pit 22,354 1.50 1,081 2,267 1.11 81 24,621 1.47 1,162 Underground - - - 2,059 0.89 59 2,059 0.89 59 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Santa Luz 22,354 1.50 1,081 4,326 1.01 140 26,679 1.42 1,221 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL BRIO GOLD 29,082 1.65 1,541 31,493 1.20 1,210 60,575 1.41 2,751 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources (December 31, 2016) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Measured and Measured Indicated Indicated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contain- Contain- Contain- Tonnes Grade ed Gold Tonnes Grade ed Gold Tonnes Grade ed Gold Mine (kt) (g/t) (koz) (kt) (g/t) (koz) (kt) (g/t) (koz) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fazenda Brasileiro Open Pit 578 2.56 48 2 1.45 0 580 2.56 48 Underground 1,624 3.58 187 208 3.16 21 1,832 3.53 208 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Fazenda Brasileiro 2,202 3.32 235 210 3.14 21 2,412 3.30 256 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pilar Open Pit - - - 2,545 1.10 90 2,545 1.10 90 Underground 1,225 4.05 159 4,456 3.17 455 5,681 3.36 614 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Pilar 1,225 4.05 159 7,001 2.42 545 8,226 2.66 704 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RDM Open Pit 43 1.54 2 6,864 0.84 185 6,907 0.84 187 Underground - - - 43 1.54 2 43 1.54 3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total RDM 43 1.54 2 6,907 0.84 188 6,950 0.85 190 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Santa Luz Open Pit 4,259 1.32 181 434 1.14 16 4,693 1.30 197 Underground 125 1.96 8 7,630 2.34 575 7,755 2.34 583 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Santa Luz 4,384 1.34 189 8,064 2.28 591 12,448 1.95 780 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL BRIO GOLD 7,854 2.32 585 22,182 1.89 1,345 30,036 2.00 1,929 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------- Inferred ---------------------------------------------- Contained Tonnes Grade Gold Mine (kt) (g/t) (koz) ---------------------------------------------- Fazenda Brasileiro Open Pit 2 3.06 0 Underground 2,549 1.91 156 ---------------------------------------------- Total Fazenda Brasileiro 2,551 1.91 156 Pilar Open Pit 107 0.93 3 Underground 14,365 3.51 1,623 ---------------------------------------------- Total Pilar 14,472 3.50 1,626 RDM Open Pit 3,306 1.12 119 Underground 5,252 1.76 297 ---------------------------------------------- Total RDM 8,558 1.51 416 ---------------------------------------------- Santa Luz Open Pit 400 1.53 20 Underground 5,500 2.10 375 ---------------------------------------------- Total Santa Luz 5,900 2.07 395 ---------------------------------------------- TOTAL BRIO GOLD 31,481 2.56 2,594 ----------------------------------------------

Mineral Reserve and Resource Reporting Notes

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Metal Prices, Cut-off Grade ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mine Mineral Reserves Mineral Resources ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fazenda Brasileiro $1,200/oz gold price; 1.22 $1,500/oz pit; 0.4 g/t Au g/t Au cut-off for cut-off for Open Pit and Underground and 0.5 g/t Au 1.00 g/t Au for Underground. for Open Pit. A minimum mining width of 3.0 meters was used for underground design. Metallurgical recovery of 87%. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pilar $1,200/oz gold; 1.24 g/t Au $1,500/oz pit; 2.0 g/t Au cut-off for Pilar and 1.01 cut-off for Underground and g/t Au for Maria Lázara, 0.5 g/t Au for Open Pit. 0.62 g/t Au for Tres Buracos (open pit). A minimum mining width of 1.0 metre for Pilar and 1.4 metre for Maria Lázara. Metallurgical recovery of 95%. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RDM $1,250/oz gold price. Cut- $1,500 Pit. 0.35 g/t Au off grades: 0.3 g/t Au for cut-off for Open Pit and 1.0 oxide, 0.4 g/t Au for g/t Au Underground. transition, and 0.4 g/t for fresh rock. Metallurgical recovery of 90%. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Santa Luz $1,250/oz gold price; cut- $1,500/oz pit; cut-ff grades off grades for Dacite 0.49 for open pit 0.5 g/t Au and g/t Au, for low carbonaceous1.5 g/t Au cut-off for C1 (CARL) 0.63 g/t Au and for Underground high grade ore. high carbonaceous (CARH) 0.65 g/t Au. Metallurgical recovery of 90% for dacite ore, 81% for CARL ore and 78% for CARH ore. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Qualified Persons ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mine Mineral Reserves Mineral Resources ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fazenda Brasileiro Luiz Pignatari, Registered Emerson Ricardo Re, MSc, Member of Chilean Mining AusIMM CP Geo, Registered Commission, Independent Member of Chilean Mining Consultant Commission, Corporate Director of Mineral Resources, Brio Gold Inc. Carlos Henrique Barbosa Pires, AusIMM CP Geo, Mineral Resources Coordinator, Brio Gold Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pilar Luiz Pignatari, Registered Emerson Ricardo Re, MSc, Member of Chilean Mining AusIMM CP Geo, Registered Commission, Independent Member of Chilean Mining Consultant Commission, Corporate Director of Mineral Resources, Brio Gold Inc. Jorge Augusto Basilio Fernandes, AusIMM CP Geo, Mineral Resources Coordinator, Brio Gold Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RDM Luiz Pignatari, Registered Emerson Ricardo Re, MSc, Member of Chilean Mining AusIMM CP Geo, Registered Commission, Independent Member of Chilean Mining Consultant Commission, Corporate Director of Mineral Resources, Brio Gold Inc. Jorge Augusto Basilio Fernandes, AusIMM CP Geo, Mineral Resources Coordinator, Brio Gold Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Santa Luz Stuart E. Collins, P.E., SMEMark B. Mathisen, CPG-11648 Registered Member; PrincipalSME Registered Member. Mine Engineer; Roscoe PostleSenior Geologist, Roscoe Associates Postle Associates ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Non-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures including cash costs per ounce of gold produced, all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced, adjusted earnings (loss), and adjusted EBITDA to supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with IFRS. The term IFRS and generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are used interchangeably throughout this press release.

The Company believes that these measures, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Cash Costs

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measure "cash costs" on a per ounce of gold produced basis because it believes this measure provides investors and analysts with useful information about the Company's underlying cash costs of operations and is a relevant metric used to understand the Company's operating profitability, and ability to generate cash flow. Cash costs figures are calculated based on the standard developed by The Gold Institute, which was a worldwide association of suppliers of gold and gold products and included leading North American gold producers. The Gold Institute ceased operations in 2002, but the standard remains the generally accepted standard of reporting cash costs of production in North America. Adoption of the standard is voluntary and the cost measures presented herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Cash costs include mine site operating costs such as mining, processing, administration, production taxes and royalties, which are not based on sales or taxable income calculations, but are exclusive of amortization, reclamation, capital, development, and exploration costs. Cash costs per ounce of gold produced are calculated on a weighted average basis.

The term "cash costs" has no standard meaning and therefore, the Company's definitions are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS and is not necessarily indicative of operating costs, operating profit or cash flows presented under IFRS.

All-in-Sustaining Costs

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measure "all-in-sustaining costs", also referred to as "AISC", on a per ounce of gold produced basis because it believes this measure provides investors with useful information about the Company's underlying cash costs of operations, after deducting certain non-discretionary items such as sustaining capital expenditures, exploration expenses and certain general and administrative costs and is a relevant metric used to understand the Company's operating profitability, and ability to general cash flow. All-in-sustaining costs are based on cash costs, including cost components of mine sustaining capital expenditures and exploration and evaluation expense. All-in-sustaining costs for a mine do not include capital expenditures attributable to projects or mine expansions, exploration and evaluation costs attributable to growth projects, Brio Gold corporate general and administrative expenses, Yamana general and administrative expenses allocated to Brio Gold or stock-based compensation, income tax payments, financing costs and dividend payments. Consequently, this measure is not representative of all of the Company's cash expenditures. In addition, the calculation of all-in-sustaining costs does not include depletion, depreciation and amortization expense as it does not reflect the impact of expenditures incurred in prior periods. The term "all-in-sustaining costs" has no standard meaning and therefore, the Company's definitions are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS and is not necessarily indicative of operating costs, operating profit or cash flows presented under IFRS.

Reconciliation of total cost of sales to cash costs and all-in-sustaining costs, consolidated and per mine (Based on Consolidated Financial Statements unless otherwise noted)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- For the year ended December 31, 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (In thousands of U.S. Total Pilar Mine Fazenda RDM Mine dollars) Consolidated Brasileiro Mine ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of sales excluding $144,736 $59,337 $51,052 $34,346 depletion, depreciation and amortization ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depletion, depreciation and 66,818 43,573 18,702 4,544 amortization ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total cost of sales 211,554 102,910 69,754 38,890 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depletion, depreciation and (66,818) (43,573) (18,702) (4,544) amortization ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjustments: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inventory movement and (3,355) 5,262 (2,211) (6,406) adjustments(1) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash costs 141,381 64,600 48,841 27,940 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- General and administrative 13,262 259 253 66 expenses attributable to all-in sustaining costs ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stock based compensation (6,968) - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sustaining capital 39,090 17,932 15,980 3,740 expenditures ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exploration and evaluation 53 5 - - expense ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- All-in-sustaining costs $186,818 $82,795 $65,074 $31,746 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total cost of sales per $1,099 $1,195 $949 $1,183 gold ounce sold ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of sales excluding 752 689 694 1,045 depletion, depreciation and amortization per gold ounce sold ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash cost per gold ounce $746 $742 $689 $881 produced ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- All-in-sustaining costs per $985 $951 $918 $1,001 ounce produced ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gold ounces sold during the 192,524 86,126 73,517 32,881 period (oz.) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gold ounces produced during 189,662 87,061 70,887 31,714 the period (oz.) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1) Inventory movement and adjustment represent the difference between the costs of production (which are based on ounces produced) and the cost of sales (which is based on ounces sold). The timing difference between the units sold and the costs of those units requires an adjustment to reflect the nature of the underlying metric.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- For the year ended December 31, 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fazenda (In thousands of U.S. Total Brasileiro dollars) Consolidated Pilar Mine Mine RDM Mine ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of sales excluding depletion, depreciation and amortization $106,417 $ 59,990 $46,427 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depletion, depreciation and amortization 50,342 20,489 29,853 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total cost of sales 156,759 80,479 76,280 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depletion, depreciation and amortization (50,342) (20,489) (29,853) - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjustments: - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inventory movement and adjustments(1) (2,977) (347) (2,630) - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash costs $103,440 $59,643 $43,797 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- General and administrative expenses attributable to all-in sustaining costs 15,794 247 499 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stock based compensation (4,645) - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sustaining capital expenditures 22,547 11,732 10,815 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exploration and evaluation expense 583 2 - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- All-in-sustaining costs $137,719 $71,624 $55,111 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total cost of sales per gold ounce sold $1,085 $966 $1,247 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of sales excluding depletion, depreciation and amortization per gold ounce sold 737 720 759 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash cost per gold ounce produced 718 717 719 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- All-in-sustaining costs per ounce produced $956 $861 $905 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gold ounces sold during the period (oz.) 144,437 83,287 61,150 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gold ounces produced during the period (oz.) 144,098 83,184 60,914 - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1) Inventory movement and adjustment represent the difference between the costs of production (which are based on ounces produced) and the cost of sales (which is based on ounces sold). The timing difference between the units sold and the costs of those units requires an adjustment to reflect the nature of the underlying metric.

Adjusted Earnings or Loss

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted earnings or loss" because it believes this measure provides useful information to investors to evaluate the Company's performance by excluding certain cash and non cash charges. The presentation of Adjusted earnings or loss is not meant to be a substitute for net earnings or loss or net earnings or loss per share presented in accordance with IFRS, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with such IFRS measures. Adjusted earnings or loss is calculated as net earnings excluding (a) share based payments, (b) unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses related to revaluation of deferred income tax asset and liability on non monetary items, (c) unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses related to other items, (d) impairment losses and reversals, (e) deferred income tax expense (recovery) on the translation of foreign currency inter corporate debt, (f) periodic tax adjustments to historical deferred income tax balances relating to changes in enacted tax rates and (g) non-cash provisions and any other non recurring adjustments. Non-recurring adjustments from unusual events or circumstances are reviewed from time to time based on materiality and the nature of the event or circumstance. Earnings adjustments for the comparative period reflect continuing operations.

The terms "Adjusted earnings or loss" have no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore the Company's definitions are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings or Loss (Based on Consolidated Financial Statements unless otherwise noted)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- For the years ended December 31, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (In thousands of U.S. dollars) 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Loss $ (16,859) $ (69,418) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjustments: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Impairment of mineral properties 14,659 20,077 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Foreign exchange (loss)/gain 9,239 (26,727) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Legal provisions 1,078 18,999 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss (Gain) on indirect tax credits 6,978 (6,966) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reorganization costs 6,608 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-cash tax effect on unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses and (31,346) 81,200 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stock based compensation 6,968 4,645 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tax impact of adjustments (20,836) (15,304) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other 5,586 12,806 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted (loss) earnings $ (17,925) $ 19,312 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted EBITDA" because it believes it provides investors with useful information to evaluate its performance and understand its ability to service and/or incur indebtedness.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss, before income tax recovery (expense), depletion, depreciation and amortization, impairment and reversals of mining properties, interest expense, share-based compensation, and non-recurring provisions and other adjustments.

The term "Adjusted EBITDA" has no standard meaning and therefore, the Company's definitions are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS and is not necessarily indicative of operating costs, operating profit or cash flows presented under IFRS.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Based on Consolidated Financial Statements unless otherwise noted)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- For the years ended December 31, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Loss $ (16,859) $ (69,418) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjustments: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income tax (recovery) expense (23,279) 36,387 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depletion, depreciation and amortization 66,818 50,342 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Foreign exchange (loss)/gain 9,239 (26,727) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Impairment of mineral properties 14,659 20,077 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bank, Financing Fees and other 2,797 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss (Gain) on indirect tax credits 6,978 (6,966) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Legal provisions 1,078 18,999 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stock based compensation 6,968 4,645 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unrealized gain on foreign exchange hedges (1,020) - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,379 $ 27,339 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- For the years ended December 31, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (In thousands of United States Dollars) 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues from mining operations $ 232,356 $ 161,567 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of sales excluding depletion, depreciation and amortization (144,736) (106,417) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross margin excluding depletion, depreciation and amortization 87,620 55,150 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depletion, depreciation and amortization (66,818) (50,342) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Impairment of operating mineral properties (110,876) (12,717) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mine operating loss (90,074) (7,909) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expenses: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- General and administrative (13,262) (15,794) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reversal of impairment /(impairment) of non- operating mineral properties 96,217 (7,360) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other operating expenses (18,500) (25,423) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating loss (25,619) (56,486) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Foreign exchange (loss) /gain (9,239) 26,727 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finance expense (5,280) (3,272) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss before income taxes (40,138) (33,031) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income tax recovery / (expense) 23,279 (36,387) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net loss (16,859) (69,418) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income from change in fair value of hedging instruments 308 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive loss (16,551) (69,418) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average number of shares outstanding 45,878,479 15,773,980 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.37) $ (4.40) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Consolidated Cash Flow (Unaudited)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- For the years ended December 31, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (In thousands of United States Dollars) 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating activities: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss before income tax expense $ (40,138) $ (33,031) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjustments to reconcile loss before income taxes to net operating cash flows: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depletion, depreciation and amortization 66,818 50,342 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Foreign exchange (gain)/loss) 9,239 (26,727) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finance expense 5,280 3,272 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net impairment of mineral properties 14,659 20,077 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other non-cash operating expenses 19,667 26,419 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Decommissioning, restoration and similar liabilities paid (2,128) (988) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income taxes paid (2,927) (4,913) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flows from operating activities before net change in working capital 70,470 34,451 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net change in working capital (384) (22,683) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flows from operating activities 70,086 11,768 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investing activities: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Acquisition of RDM Mine (51,362) (6,000) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Property, plant and equipment expenditures (67,981) (32,433) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flows used in investing activities (119,343) (38,433) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financing activities: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Increase in Yamana's net investment - 31,586 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Receipt of loan from Yamana 51,361 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flows from financing activities 51,361 31,586 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Effect of foreign exchange on cash 944 (955) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Increase in cash and cash at end of year 3,048 3,966 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash, beginning of year 3,966 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash, end of year 7,014 3,966 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- As at December 31, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (In thousands of United States Dollars) 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Assets ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current assets: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash $ 7,014 $ 3,966 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade and other receivables 154 6,921 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inventories 29,620 24,180 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Derivative related assets 1,328 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other current assets 12,777 6,800 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50,893 41,867 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-current assets: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Property, plant and equipment 481,746 428,129 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Deferred tax assets 6,167 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other non-current financial assets - 6,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other non-current assets 2,893 4,186 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets $ 541,699 $ 480,182 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liabilities ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current liabilities: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade and other payables $ 56,066 $ 32,676 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income taxes payable 2,998 2,220 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other financial liabilities 1,414 699 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other provisions and liabilities 5,243 11,034 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 65,722 46,629 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-current liabilities: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Decommissioning, restoration and similar liabilities 36,871 20,919 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Deferred income tax liabilities 11,413 39,004 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other non-current provisions and liabilities 4,901 1,363 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 118,907 107,915 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share capital 427,858 367,750 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reserve 70,675 63,399 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Deficit (75,741) (58,882) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 422,792 372,267 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity and liabilities $ 541,699 $ 480,182 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

