NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Feb 17, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that it received an order from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to provided cyber-attack defense for officials from governmental institutions responsible for cyber security in six members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines and Vietnam). The first round of the training is scheduled from February 20 to March 3, 2017.Damage due to cyber-attacks has recently been spreading globally. Given the increasingly serious damage attributable to such targeted attacks on governmental organizations and critical infrastructure, there is a growing necessity to take measures to improve cyber security capabilities.This defense training, which will take place in Japan over a three year period, aims to improve incident response, including the early discovery and detection of damage, as well as the implementation of countermeasures to targeted cyber-attacks on ASEAN countries. Training sessions feature lectures on the latest threats and security measures, as well as drills similar to the Cyber Defense Exercise with Recurrence (CYDER), which are practical cyber-attack defense drills that have been conducted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications in Japan since 2013.These drills will be carried out in environments that simulate targeted attacks on governmental organizations. This provides opportunities for learning how to address cyber-attacks through actual experience with a series of incident-handling processes, such as the discovery and reporting of incidents, the identification, isolation, and analysis of problematic areas, and the confirmation of damage. In addition, opportunities will be provided to tour leading-edge cyber security-related facilities in Japan according to the tour programs of the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) and the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (JAIST)."JICA is proud to be contributing to this collaboration between Japan and ASEAN countries in the reinforcement of cyber security," said Mr. Juichiro Sasaki, Director General, JICA Tokyo International Center. "We look forward to sharing the latest technology and security information through state-of-the-art practices implemented in this 'Knowledge Co-Creation Program' in Japan.""The improvement of cyber security plays an important role in NEC's provision of 'Solutions for Society,'" said Mr. Kazuhiko Shiraishi, General Manager, National Security Solutions Division, NEC Corporation. "Going forward, we will continue these efforts by providing drills, products and services for cyber defense to a large number of organizations, including governmental institutions and critical infrastructure providers, both in Japan and internationally."

Source: NEC Corporation
Contact:
Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.