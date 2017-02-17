NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Feb 17, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) and Toyota Tsusho Corporation today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the "KAZNEX INVEST" "National Export and Investment Promotion Agency" JSC of the Kazakhstan Ministry for Investments and Development. The MOU establishes a partnership to explore the provision of security solutions that will help promote favorable conditions for the development of the economy of Kazakhstan.Under this agreement, NEC will cooperate with KAZNEX INVEST and Toyota Tsusho, a global trading company and provider of security solutions, in sharing information on how NEC's public safety products and solutions, such as its facial recognition solution and behavior analyzer solution, can contribute to improving the safety and security of Kazakhstan.Moreover, KAZNEX INVEST will provide information on potentially valuable investment projects for NEC and Toyota Tsusho while identifying partnership opportunities with Kazakhstan-based companies."NEC is proud to work with KAZNEX INVEST to explore ways for Kazakhstan to realize its full economic potential in a safe and secure environment," said Hiroshi Kawada, Department Manager, Americas and EMEA Division, NEC Corporation. "Our biometric technologies include face recognition technologies that have been recognized as the most accurate in the world. By leveraging these advanced technologies we aim to establish safer communities and more desirable business conditions by improving the safety and security of Kazakhstan.""We welcome this opportunity to discuss the creation of even more diversified and favorable business conditions in Kazakhstan," said Borisbiy Zhangurazov, Chairman of KAZNEX INVEST. "NEC's accomplishments in the Public Safety field combined with Toyota Tsusho's investment promise to contribute to the improvement of Kazakhstan's business environment, the stable growth of its economy and the secure development of its communities for many years to come."NEC and Toyota Tsusho Corporation are already implementing a Proof of Concept in Kazakhstan with one of the country's leading providers of infrastructure, where NEC's face recognition technologies are being used to verify the identity of individuals as they enter company facilities.About KAZNEX INVEST"KAZNEX INVEST" "National Agency for Export and Investment" JSC of the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan is a national development institute designed to promote the development and advancement of Kazakhstan's non-oil exports and attract foreign direct investment in priority sectors of the economy.About Toyota Tsusho CorporationToyota Tsusho Corporation was founded in 1948 as the trading company for the Toyota Group. Today, Toyota Tsusho operates in more than 90 countries with approximately 58,000 Group employees, all striving to contribute to the creation of prosperous societies. Toyota Tsusho continues to expand as a global leader in vehicle exports and automobile production support. The company has six operating divisions (Metals/ Global Parts & Logistics/ Automotive/ Machinery, Energy & Project/ Chemicals & Electronics/ Food & Consumer Services) focused around three business fields. These are the Mobility field, which contributes to future convenient societies, the Resources & Environment field, which ensures sustainable societies, and the Life & Community field, which supports comfortable and healthy lifestyles.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.