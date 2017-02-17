Quintech Electronics Communications, Inc., (www.Quintechelectronics.coma world leader in the design and manufacture of RF wireless test and measurement matrix switches, announced that its new NEXUS-3 Mesh Matrix product has been purchased by a leading Defense Contractor in order to enhance its RF Wireless Testing in support of U.S. Government activities.

Quintech's mesh matrices are used in research test beds to certify the design of critical communications technologies for the military. The NEXUS-3 mesh matrix attenuator switch is available in 8, 16, 24, and 32 port configurations. With integrated programmable attenuators, a device under test can send and receive signals to any or all other connected devices with independently controlled signal levels. The mesh test matrix passes signals from UHF radio, 3G, 4G/LTE, and 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi.

"We are excited to be offering the mesh attenuator matrix with the most stringent RF specifications for communications test labs," says Frank Elling, President of Quintech Electronics. "The NEXUS-3 mesh test matrix provides best-in-class port-to-port isolation and minimal crosstalk. High input levels up to 45 dB are routed with zero signal distortion. Our Q-LAAMP lab management software platform provides an easy-to-use intuitive web browser GUI with both manual and automated sweep control of the attenuators."

Further information on the Quintech NEXUS-3 mesh matrix can be obtained at www.quintechelectronics.info/meshmatrix.

About Quintech Electronics and DEV Systemtechnik:

Quintech Electronics (www.quintechelectronics.com), with its DEV Systemtechnik (www.dev-systemtechnik.com) subsidiary in Germany, is a leading manufacturer of RF signal management equipment. They are one company producing RF matrix switches, RF over Fiber, routers, test automation and control software, redundancy switches, relay switches, splitters, combiners, amplifiers, and DC powering products. These products are available in wireless, L-band, IF, and broadband frequencies.

Quintech's RF products are used in Satellite, Broadcast, Government/Military, and Wireless Markets for RF content distribution, and wireless test and measurement. Since 1989, Quintech's field-proven products have met the highest standards of quality and reliability, delivering unmatched uptime, even after 25 years of continuous use.

Through our subsidiary, DEV Systemtechnik, we offer a full array of RF over Fiber (RFoF) products and solutions. The company develops, engineers and manufactures a complete range of high performance products and systems for optical and electrical transmission via fiber or coaxial cable. All products are built to meet the highest standards of system reliability.

