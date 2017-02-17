Traditional Mass Spectrometers Give Way to High-resolution Technologies Such as MALDI-TOF

Rapid pace of innovations to impel end users to adopt new technologies, finds Frost & Sullivan's Measurement & Instrumentation team

SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Intense product and technology innovation in the Asia-Pacific mass spectrometry market will set the stage for a transition from traditional systems to high-resolution technologies such as matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization-time of flight (MALDI-TOF). The resulting improvement in accuracy, resolution and sensitivity will open up a host of opportunities in clinical diagnostics, environmental testing, and food and beverage testing.

"The market is gradually shifting towards quadrupole TOF and orbitrap mass spectrometry systems, especially in environmental testing and forensics, due to the need to study all the new components in compounds," said Frost & Sullivan Measurement & Instrumentation Research Analyst Sneha Ayyar. "The tandem quadrupole liquid chromatography-mass spectrometer (LC-MS) segment is anticipated to lead the market by accounting for 36.7 percent of the total unit sales because of the greater demand for sensitivity across a wide range of applications."

The Asia-Pacific market touched US$150.1 million in 2016 and is expected to maintain a growth rate of 5.6 percent in 2017 and 2018. This steady growth will be due to the shift to high-resolution systems and other factors, such as:

Opportunities for halal testing, using LC-MS, driven by the 40 percent Muslim population in Southeast Asia

8.4 percent growth in 2017 and 2018 in the Vietnam market due to the need for mass spectrometry equipment to certify the rising volumes of exports

market due to the need for mass spectrometry equipment to certify the rising volumes of exports Miniaturization of the equipment to cater to lower-budget end users

Asia-Pacific Mass Spectrometry Market Outlook, 2017 and 2018, recent analysis from Frost & Sullivan's Test & Measurement Growth Partnership Subscription, finds that Australia was the biggest revenue contributor with 24.4 percent of the total revenue share in 2016, followed by Thailand with 19.3 percent. New Zealand was the lowest contributor with 7.1 percent due to its size and economy.

Click here for complimentary access to more information on this analysis and to register for a Growth Strategy Dialogue, a free interactive briefing with Frost & Sullivan's thought leaders.

The market is beset by slow technology innovations and an average replacement cycle of seven to 10 years. However, the increasing need in end-user applications to identify everything from the known to the unknown in the sample and collaborations among market majors and research institutes can speed up the pace of innovation, which can prompt end users to upgrade their systems faster, breaking the replacement cycle.

"The mass spectrometry market is gradually posed to move towards the applied markets; nevertheless, mature countries will continue to focus on life sciences applications due to a steady demand from them," noted Ayyar. "In 2017 and 2018, the biggest opportunities in mass spectrometry will lie in improved automation, critical data security support for software, analytics and computing."

Other topics recently covered under the Test & Measurement Growth Partnership Subscription include wireless standards, multi-user MIMO, VoWiFi, LTE-U, WiFi testing, weighing equipment, 2D optical comparators, NFV/SDN, 5G and UWB RTLS. All studies in the subscription provide detailed market opportunities and industry trends evaluated following extensive interviews with market participants.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Asia-Pacific Mass Spectrometry Market Outlook, 2017 and 2018

P96A-30

Contact:

Carrie Low

Corporate Communications - Asia-Pacific

P: +603 6204 5910

F: +603 6201 7402

E: carrie.low@frost.com

http://www.frost.com