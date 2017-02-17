

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 4-month high of 1.0708 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0662.



The aussie advanced to 0.7713 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 2-day low of 0.7684.



Against the yen, the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged up to 87.46, 1.3836 and 1.0075 from yesterday's closing quotes of 87.04, 1.3871 and 1.0056, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.08 against the kiwi, 0.78 against the greenback, 89.00 against the yen, 1.36 against the euro and 1.03 against the loonie.



