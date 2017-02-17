Figure 1: Diagram of GLOVIA ENTERPRISE MES Smart Shop-Floor Option

Usage Scenarios

Pricing and Availability



TOKYO, Feb 17, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Fujitsu Advanced Engineering Limited today announced that FUJITSU Enterprise Application GLOVIA ENTERPRISE MES(1), a manufacturing execution system for customers in the assembly and manufacturing industry, has been enhanced by the addition of the new GLOVIA ENTERPRISE MES Smart Shop-Floor Option, which automatically collects and visualizes positional data of people and things in manufacturing facilities using beacons, as a service to promote the use of IoT in factories. The new Fujitsu Advanced Engineering-developed option is available in Japan beginning today.With this new option, data that previously had to be entered by hand, such as manufacturing performance on the factory floor, or inventory status, can be collected, aggregated, and visualized in real time using sensing technology and beacons. In this way users can accurately understand the constantly changing status of work progress and hold-ups with precise timing, supporting the sort of advanced, on-the-spot decision making needed to manage a factory, such as fixing operational slowdowns and identifying bottlenecks.Going forward, Fujitsu and Fujitsu Advanced Engineering will utilize the expertise gained with automated collection of data at manufacturing sites, obtained through these beacons, to provide broader solutions that connect to production equipment and smart devices, moving toward the smart factory, thereby contributing to a transformation in the way customers manage their factories.BackgroundGoing beyond just the pursuit of lower costs, recent trends of declining birthrates and an aging population in Japan have driven the need for front line manufacturing with operations that require fewer people and lower power, and while being of high quality, can meet customers' diverse preferences by producing a variety of different product models. Also, it is necessary to create a timely product-supply environment to meet demand. These issues are becoming management challenges that affect the business succession of customers in the manufacturing industry.GLOVIA ENTERPRISE MES offers process management, inventory management and other functions, and through to manufacturing display and performance management, enables consistent manufacturing management. GLOVIA ENTERPRISE MES Smart Shop-Floor Option offers interface functionality that incorporates sensor data about people and things in manufacturing locations, database functionality that aggregates that data, and dashboard functionality that visualizes that data.With this system, beacon sensors are attached to personnel, products, and on-site equipment, and their location information is automatically collected. From such location data, employees' work status (location, time they start a task, time that the task is completed, etc.), product production progress, materials used, and number and location of products and components in inventory can be understood in real time.This system reduces the burden of inputting data, such as for daily operations reports and reports on work progress status that each employee previously had to fill out every few days, which facilitates accurate and timely factory management decision making. Fujitsu Advanced Engineering has prepared three dashboard templates for different production methods used in manufacturing facilities, aimed at improving various issues on-site.

Sales TargetSales of 100 systems over the next three years(1) MESManufacturing Execution System.(2) "ENSOR LOGGER AZ002"The "Logger device with sensor," A Multifunctional sensor logger jointly developed by Fujitsu Advanced Engineering and FDK Corporation.(3) Cellular production methodA production method in assembly manufacturing, in which a small number of workers (one at minimum) handle the entire process, from attaching components to assembly, processing and inspection.(4) Job shop production methodAlso called the distribution-by-function method-a production method that pursues efficiency in production capability by grouping together functionally similar manufacturing resources, such as equipment.(5) FUJITSU Enterprise Application GLOVIA ENTERPRISE MES Smart Shop-Floor OptionFujitsu Enterprise Application GLOVIA ENTERPRISE MES Basic Management starts from JPY2 million, and Fujitsu Enterprise Application GLOVIA ENTERPRISE MES Dashboard Option starts from JPY500 thousand. Purchase of these is required. 