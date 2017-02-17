

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 4-day low of 1.4819 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4790.



Against the yen, the kiwi dropped to 81.60 from yesterday's closing value of 81.93. This may be compared to an early 3-day low of 81.51.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi dropped to a 2-day low of 0.7200 and nearly a 4-month low of 1.0708 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7214 and 1.0662, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.50 against the euro, 80.00 against the yen, 0.70 against the greenback and 1.08 against the aussie.



