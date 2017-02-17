The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 17.02.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 17.02.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CT B7HK XEUB XS1568860685 SHBASS 21.02.2024 0,375% ECOV BON EUR Y

CT OE1Z XEUB ES0L01802161 SGLT 16.02.2018 EGOV BON EUR Y

CT BPP2 XEUB FR0013238219 BPCECB 21.02.2024 0,375% FCOV BON EUR Y