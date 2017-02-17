Panoro Energy (Oslo Ticker: PEN): Invitation to Fourth Quarter 2016 Conference Call February 23, 2017

OSLO, Norway, Feb 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Panoro Energy's Q4 2016 report will be published on Thursday, February 23, 2017 and will be available on our websitehttp://www.panoroenergy.comat 07:00 a.m. CET.

Panoro will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CET on Thursday, February 23, 2017 during which management will discuss Panoro's 2016 fourth quarter results. The participants are invited to ask questions on the Q4 report after conclusion of the discussion.

Participants are asked to dial in five to ten minutes prior to the start time using the numbers and password below:

Local - Oslo, Norway +47 21 563 318

Toll Free - Norway 800 19 457

Local - New York, USA +1 212 999 6659

Toll Free - USA +1 866 966 5335

Local - London, UK +44 (0) 20 3003 2666

Toll Free - UK0808 109 0700

Password:Panoro

Participants dialling in from outside these countries may use the UK or USA number.

A replay of the audio will be available shortly after the call is finished and will remain on our website for approximately 14 days.

For more information please contact:

Qazi Qadeer

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44-203-405-1060

E-mail: info@panoroenergy.com

About Panoro Energy

Panoro Energy ASA is an independent E&P company based in London and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker PEN. The Company holds high quality production, development, and exploration assets in West Africa, namely OML 113 offshore western Nigeria and the Dussafu License offshore southern Gabon. In addition to discovered hydrocarbon resources and reserves, both assets also hold significant exploration potential. For more information, please visit the Company's website atwww.panoroenergy.com.

