Photos: Inputting irrigation water level data



TOKYO, Feb 17, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has conducted two types of field trials in which data on irrigation and river water levels could be easily managed. Fujitsu has now reported the results of the trials, which were conducted in the Taungoo region of Myanmar from late 2016 to January 31, 2017, to the trials' cooperating authority, the Irrigation and Water Utilization Management Department of the Myanmar Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation.In these trials, farmers and on-site participants other than Irrigation Department personnel could check the water level of irrigation water in irrigation facilities and fields, as well as the water level of rivers, using the water level scales installed in various locations. Then, by inputting the information into their smartphone's dedicated application, the data would be submitted to the Irrigation Department along with the time it was input, GPS and other information. The Irrigation Department could use this to understand water level information for any location in real time. These trials confirmed that this system was easy for anyone to use, and that it was effective in managing irrigation water and river information.Going forward, Fujitsu will utilize this system and expand it to include applications for the efficient supply of irrigation water as well as flood prediction for rivers based on the data collected.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_FujitsuIrrigationWaterLevel.jpgPhotos: Inputting irrigation water level dataBackgroundIn Myanmar, the Irrigation and Water Utilization Management Department of the Myanmar Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation takes responsibility for managing irrigation in order to ensure efficient supply of irrigation water to improve the productivity of agriculture. It also takes responsibility for managing rivers in order to detect river flooding and mitigate the harm to residents and agricultural produce. Currently, water level information is provided by local residents and others calling the Irrigation Department, where employees record it on paper for study, meaning that both accuracy and timeliness is lacking, so there have been problems in efficiently getting a grasp of conditions. In addition, in considering the use of a new system, it was necessary that it be easy to operate even without IT skills, and that it would limit maintenance and operations costs.Now Fujitsu has conducted trials confirming that, using the smartphone application it developed, information such as the river and irrigation water levels can easily be collected, enabling the Irrigation Department to get an accurate grasp of conditions in real time.Trial Summary1. Irrigation water managementa. Trial SummaryThis trial verified the effectiveness of inputting water level information from irrigation facilities and fields into a dedicated smartphone application to enable the Irrigation Department to understand the supply status of irrigation water in real time. In this trial, nine on-site participants measured the water level at twelve water level measurement points throughout the Khabaung irrigation facilities, while five farmers measured it at five locations in fields about three times per day.b. Trial PeriodFrom December 25, 2016 through January 31, 2017c. Trial locationKhabaung irrigation facilities, Taungoo region2. River information managementa. Trial summaryThis trial validated the effect of inputting river water level information into a dedicated smartphone application in order to understand the situation of the river in real time. In this trial, the water level was measured by two local participants at two water level measurement points along the Sittaung River about three times per day.b. Trial periodFrom November 22, 2016 through January 31, 2017c. Trial locationSittaung River in the Taungoo regionTrial ResultsThrough these field trials, it was confirmed that information collected through the smartphone applications by farmers and local participants who are not employees of the Irrigation Department was accurate and useful, that the Irrigation Department could get a grasp of the data in real time, and that the system was one which enabled even ordinary citizens to use it because it was both simple and free.Future PlansFujitsu will consult with the Irrigation Department on the use of this system with the goal of expanding the boundaries of information collection and using the data collected to enable efficient distribution of irrigation water and predictions of river flooding.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 159,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.