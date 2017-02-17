Paulo Rodrigues da Silva will join Euronext early March, 2017

Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX) announces that the Supervisory Board has approved unanimously the appointment of Paulo Rodrigues da Silva as CEO of Euronext Lisbon, CEO of Interbolsa and member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V., pending all relevant shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Paulo Rodrigues da Silva has an extensive professional career, with roles covering the full spectrum of managerial responsibilities including commercial, technology, strategy and business development for a number of leading companies, namely as an Executive Board Member of Banco BPI; of Vodafone, both in Portugal and globally; and, most recently, of Caixa Geral de Depósitos (CGD). Paulo also brings significant international experience, having worked in four different countries managing large multi-national teams, developing new business operations and addressing complex business and technology transformations.

Paulo Rodrigues da Silva will join Euronext early March 2017, pending relevant regulatory approvals.

Stéphane Boujnah, Euronext CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board, said "We are delighted to welcome Paulo Rodrigues da Silva to our team. I am confident that his extensive experience in both the financial and technology industries make him an excellent choice of leader to fulfill Euronext's commitment to developing its operations in Portugal. This includes the upcoming opening of our new IT centre in Porto, which already hosts more than a hundred engineers and IT operators. Paulo will play a critical part in accomplishing Euronext's ambitions in Portugal and contributing to the Euronext group. I would like to thank Maria João Carioca Rodrigues for her contribution to Euronext and wish her luck in her new role."

In 2016, Paulo Rodrigues da Silva joined Caixa Geral de Depósitos (CGD) as an Executive Board Member, with overall responsibility for technology, operations, marketing, communications and organization. He was also responsible for the coordination of the 2017-2020 strategic plan that supports CGD's recapitalization process.

From 2000 to 2009, Paulo held several positions at Vodafone Group. In 2000, Paulo joined the Executive Board of Telecel (Vodafone Portugal) as a Vice-President, in charge of Information Systems, Value Added Services and Customer Operations.

In 2004, he joined Vodafone Group, where he was Global Director of Service Platforms, Global Director of IT Services Development, based in Germany and in the UK. From 2007 to 2009, he moved to Vodafone Turkey, as Chief Commercial Officer.

From 1991 to 2000, Paulo worked for Banco Português de Investimento (BPI), one of the largest Portuguese bank groups. He started in BPI in the Private Banking and Investment Centres and later moved to the acquired Banco Fonsecas Burnay where he held several roles in Marketing, Credit/Debit Cards, IT and Operations. In 1996, he was appointed a Member of the Board of Directors, with overall responsibility for Information Systems, Network, Organization, Operations and Internet Strategy.

Paulo started his professional career with McKinsey in 1990, where he was involved in several projects in different sectors banking, telecommunications, transportation and energy.

Paulo Rodrigues da Silva was born in 1964, holds a degree in Economics from Universidade Católica Portuguesa de Lisboa (1985) and an MBA from Insead (1989). He was also a Teaching Assistant at Universidade Católica Portuguesa in Lisbon from 1985 to 1987 and Research Assistant and Dean's Assistant at Insead from 1987 to 1989.

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with more than 1,300 listed issuers worth close to €3.3 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December 2016, an unmatched blue chip franchise consisting of 25 issuers in the EURO STOXX 50® benchmark and a strong diverse domestic and international client base.

Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. Euronext operates regulated markets, Alternext and the Free Market; in addition it offers EnterNext, which facilitates SMEs' access to capital markets.

