FT8 PLC - Suspension

FT8 plc

("FT8" or the "Company")

Suspension

Working Capital Update

FT8 confirms that further to the announcement of 10 February 2017, Billyst Holdings Pty Limited ("Billyst") has not provided the assurances requested by FT8 that it will receive the loan payments in accordance with the payment schedule previously agreed. Accordingly, the Company has requested a suspension from trading pending clarification of its financial position.