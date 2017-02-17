sprite-preloader
17.02.2017 | 08:01
FT8 PLC - Suspension

PR Newswire
London, February 16

FT8 plc

("FT8" or the "Company")

Suspension

Working Capital Update

FT8 confirms that further to the announcement of 10 February 2017, Billyst Holdings Pty Limited ("Billyst") has not provided the assurances requested by FT8 that it will receive the loan payments in accordance with the payment schedule previously agreed. Accordingly, the Company has requested a suspension from trading pending clarification of its financial position.

Enquiries:
Phillip Pryor, FT8 (UK) Plc
+60 19 212 8026
Sean McShane, FT8 (UK) Plc+18 172 718 169
Katy Mitchell, WH Ireland Limited+44 161 832 2174

