Black Earth Farming Ltd. will publish its Q4 2016 Report at 08:00 CET on 24 February 2017. A webcast presentation and conference call will be held the same day at 09:00 CET, where management will be available to comment on the report and the latest developments. To take part of the presentation, please follow the webcast link below.



Webcast details:



Date: Friday, 24 February 2017



Time: 09:00 CET



Hosts:



Black Earth Farming CEO - Richard Warburton



Black Earth Farming CFO - Rostislav Samotsvetov



Dial-in details:



Russia 8 800 500 9283 or +7 495 213 1767



Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6574 or 0200 880 389



UK +44 (0)330 336 9105 or 0800 368 0934



US +1 719-325-2385 or 888-349-9618



Conference title: Black Earth Farming, 4th Quarter 2016 results



Conference ID: 5677261



Webcast link:



https://pgi.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1136563



Please quote the conference ID or conference title to access the call.



Please call in 5 minutes before the conference starts.



For additional information, please contact:



Rostislav Samotsvetov, Chief Financial Officer, Black Earth Farming Ltd., tel.: +7 (473) 2065630, +7(910) 246 7800



















Notes to Editor:



Black Earth Farming Limited is a farming company operating in Russia. Its shares are listed as depository receipts on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. The Company develops and farms agricultural land assets primarily in the fertile Black Earth region in southwest Russia. Black Earth Farming has gained a strong market position in the Kursk, Tambov, Lipetsk and Voronezh areas, controlling some 256,000 hectares of what is possibly some of the world's most fertile soil. In 2015, Black Earth Farming harvested approximately 150,000 hectares, effectively making it one of the world's largest public farming companies by cropped area. The Company's main products are wheat, corn, barley, sunflower and potatoes.



Corporate website: www.blackearthfarming.com



