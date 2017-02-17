Black Earth Farming Ltd. will publish its Q4 2016 Report at 08:00 CET on 24 February 2017. A webcast presentation and conference call will be held the same day at 09:00 CET, where management will be available to comment on the report and the latest developments. To take part of the presentation, please follow the webcast link below.
St Helier, Jersey, 2017-02-17 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Webcast details:
Date: Friday, 24 February 2017
Time: 09:00 CET
Hosts:
Black Earth Farming CEO - Richard Warburton
Black Earth Farming CFO - Rostislav Samotsvetov
Dial-in details:
Russia 8 800 500 9283 or +7 495 213 1767
Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6574 or 0200 880 389
UK +44 (0)330 336 9105 or 0800 368 0934
US +1 719-325-2385 or 888-349-9618
Conference title: Black Earth Farming, 4th Quarter 2016 results
Conference ID: 5677261
Webcast link:
https://pgi.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1136563
Please quote the conference ID or conference title to access the call.
Please call in 5 minutes before the conference starts.
For additional information, please contact:
Rostislav Samotsvetov, Chief Financial Officer, Black Earth Farming Ltd., tel.: +7 (473) 2065630, +7(910) 246 7800
Notes to Editor:
Black Earth Farming Limited is a farming company operating in Russia. Its shares are listed as depository receipts on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. The Company develops and farms agricultural land assets primarily in the fertile Black Earth region in southwest Russia. Black Earth Farming has gained a strong market position in the Kursk, Tambov, Lipetsk and Voronezh areas, controlling some 256,000 hectares of what is possibly some of the world's most fertile soil. In 2015, Black Earth Farming harvested approximately 150,000 hectares, effectively making it one of the world's largest public farming companies by cropped area. The Company's main products are wheat, corn, barley, sunflower and potatoes.
Corporate website: www.blackearthfarming.com
For subscription to Company Announcements, please contact us at: svetlana.abakumova@blackearthfarming.com If you do not want to receive Black Earth Farming Ltd announcements, please send an e-mail to the same address: svetlana.abakumova@blackearthfarming.com
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=615522
St Helier, Jersey, 2017-02-17 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Webcast details:
Date: Friday, 24 February 2017
Time: 09:00 CET
Hosts:
Black Earth Farming CEO - Richard Warburton
Black Earth Farming CFO - Rostislav Samotsvetov
Dial-in details:
Russia 8 800 500 9283 or +7 495 213 1767
Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6574 or 0200 880 389
UK +44 (0)330 336 9105 or 0800 368 0934
US +1 719-325-2385 or 888-349-9618
Conference title: Black Earth Farming, 4th Quarter 2016 results
Conference ID: 5677261
Webcast link:
https://pgi.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1136563
Please quote the conference ID or conference title to access the call.
Please call in 5 minutes before the conference starts.
For additional information, please contact:
Rostislav Samotsvetov, Chief Financial Officer, Black Earth Farming Ltd., tel.: +7 (473) 2065630, +7(910) 246 7800
Notes to Editor:
Black Earth Farming Limited is a farming company operating in Russia. Its shares are listed as depository receipts on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. The Company develops and farms agricultural land assets primarily in the fertile Black Earth region in southwest Russia. Black Earth Farming has gained a strong market position in the Kursk, Tambov, Lipetsk and Voronezh areas, controlling some 256,000 hectares of what is possibly some of the world's most fertile soil. In 2015, Black Earth Farming harvested approximately 150,000 hectares, effectively making it one of the world's largest public farming companies by cropped area. The Company's main products are wheat, corn, barley, sunflower and potatoes.
Corporate website: www.blackearthfarming.com
For subscription to Company Announcements, please contact us at: svetlana.abakumova@blackearthfarming.com If you do not want to receive Black Earth Farming Ltd announcements, please send an e-mail to the same address: svetlana.abakumova@blackearthfarming.com
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=615522