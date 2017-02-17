Cegereal SA: Cegereal - 2016 Annual Results: EPRA earnings up 54.8%

Paris, February 17, 2017 - 8:00 a.m.

Regulated information

Cegereal

2016 Annual Results

EPRA earnings up 54.8%

" A number of important milestones were put in place this year, with the restructuring of the balance sheet, the major new acquisition and the renewal of the shareholder base, " said Cegereal's Chief Executive Officer RaphaelÂ TrÃ©guier. " In 2017, we are looking at growth opportunities in the office real estate sector."Â

Key indicators

In millions of euros 2016 2015 Change IFRS rental income 47.2 44.3 +6.5% IFRS net income 41.3 81.0 -49.0% EPRA earnings 28.2 18.2 +54.8% Net cash flows from operations 34.8 22.5 +54.9% Portfolio value (excluding transfer costs) 1,124 942 +19.3% Portfolio value (excluding transfer costs) like-for-like 972 942 +3.2% EPRA NNNAV per share excluding transfer costs (in â‚¬) 40.8 39.2 +4.1% Replacement NAV per share including transfer costs (in â‚¬) 47.1 44.0 +11.6% Dividend (in â‚¬ per share) 2.1 2.0 +5.0% Total Share Return over the last 12 months 9.2% 17.3% Â

Attesting to the value created during the year, the Total Share Return over the last 12 months came to 9.2%, with NAV growth of 4.1% for the period and a distribution ratio of 5.1%.

EPRA NNNAV stood at â‚¬40.8 per share, reflecting the rise in fair value of properties (positive impact of â‚¬2.3 per share), dividend distributions (negative impact of â‚¬2.0 per share), consolidated earnings growth (positive impact of â‚¬0.8 per share), rent-free periods granted to new tenants (positive impact of â‚¬0.24 per share) and changes in the fair value of bank debt (positive impact of â‚¬0.2 per share).

Replacement NAV was higher, with half of the increase resulting from the rise in transfer duties (from 6.5% to 7.5%) in valuations and half from the addition of the Hanami property to the portfolio.

EPRA earnings for the year amounted to â‚¬28.2 million, compared with â‚¬18.2 million in 2015, with net cash flows from operations climbing 54.9% to represent â‚¬34.8 million.

Given that the Hanami property was added to the portfolio on December 15, its impact on annual results was very limited. For example, its contribution to 2016 IFRS rental income was â‚¬0.4 million (corresponding to theoretical annualized rental income of â‚¬9.3 million).

IFRS net income amounted to â‚¬41.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. The value of the real estate portfolio like-for-like continued to rise (up 3.2%), but to a lesser extent than in 2015 (up 8.2%), leading to a 49.0% relative decline in IFRS net income.

A renewed shareholder baseÂ

After Northwood, which held 98.44% of Cegereal's share capital following the tender offer that closed in late January 2016, new leading investors have become shareholders of the Company, enabling it to continue qualifying for the preferential tax treatment granted to REIT-style French listed real estate investment companies (SIICs).

Only 55% of Cegereal's capital is now held in concert[1] (#_ftn1) by the Northwood entities alongside GIC, which has become the Company's second leading reference shareholder with close to 25% of the capital.

An optimized financial structure

Cegereal took advantage of favorable market conditions last summer to refinance a â‚¬405Â million loan via a â‚¬525Â million credit agreement, at the very competitive interest rate of 1.35%. The transaction, providing for a five-year loan with a two-year extension option, helped Cegereal reduce its finance costs by 45%.

In order to refinance the tax transparent holding company of the Rueil Malmaison acquisition, Cegereal entered into a credit agreement for â‚¬100 million on DecemberÂ 15, 2016. The loan carries interest at an average rate of about 1.50%.

Following these two transactions, Cegereal's debt ratio stood at 52.1%.

A major new acquisition

Cegereal has added an exceptional asset to its portfolio with the acquisition of the Hanami campus in Rueil Malmaison, the green city in the Western Crescent of Greater Paris. The 30,000 sq.m complex is made up of eight buildings spread across 3.3 hectares on a landscaped site on the banks of the Seine. Leased to first class tenants, the campus has an occupancy rate of 96%.Â

With this fourth property in the portfolio, the estimated value of Cegereal's real estate assets surged 19.3% over the year to represent â‚¬1,124Â million excluding transfer costs (â‚¬1,209Â million including transfer costs or at "replacement value") at DecemberÂ 31, 2016, compared with â‚¬942Â million a year earlier.

The portfolio's overall occupancy rate was 87% at DecemberÂ 31, 2016. Given that discussions regarding both the ArcsÂ deÂ Seine and Europlaza properties have reached an advanced stage, the occupancy rate should rise above 90 % in the very near future.

Operating excellence recognized at the international level

In recognition of the commitment it has made in recent years to corporate social responsibility, as currently expressed through its collaborative Upgreen Your Business program, Cegereal was ranked number one in the 2016 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) in the "listed office property companies in Europe" category.

In addition, Cegereal obtained ISO 14001:2004 certification for its environmental management system.

Lastly, Cegereal won two awards at the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) conference, thereby positioning itself among Europe's leaders in financial and extra-financial reporting.

Amount to be distributed in dividends in 2017: â‚¬2.1 per share

At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in April 2017, Cegereal intends to recommend paying a total of â‚¬2.1 in dividends per share in 2017. The dividend will be paid on July 13, 2017, subject to shareholders' approval.

Cegereal's Board of Directors met on February 16, 2017 to approve the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016.

The annual results presentation can be viewed on the Company's website:

www.cegereal.com (http://www.cegereal.com.)

Investor Calendar

April 21, 2017 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â First-quarter 2017 revenue

April 2017 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Annual Shareholders' Meeting

July 13, 2017 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Payment of the 2016 dividend

JulyÂ 21, 2017Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â First-half 2017 results

OctoberÂ 26, 2017Â Â Â Â Â Third-quarter 2017 revenue

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

AliÃ©nor Miens / +33 1 53 32 84 77

alienor.miens@citigate.frÂ Â Investor Relations

Raphael TrÃ©guier / +33 1 42 25 76 36

raphael.treguier@cegereal.com Â Â

About Cegereal

Created in 2006, Cegereal is a commercial property company that invests in prime office properties in Greater Paris. The portfolio's appraisal value is estimated at â‚¬1,209Â million as of December 31,Â 2016 (replacement value).

To date, Cegereal is the first French property company with a fully certified portfolio from an environmental point of view (HQE and BREEAM "Very Good") and ranks as "Sector Leader" in the international benchmark GRESB.

Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of â‚¬495Â million on February 13, 2017.

www.cegereal.com (http://www.cegereal.com.)

APPENDICES

IFRS Income Statement (consolidated)

In thousands of euros, except per share data Â Â Â 2016 2015 Â 12 months 12 months Â Â Â Rental income 47,196Â 44,310Â Income from other services 13,991Â 11,349Â Building-related costs (17,221)Â (17,156)Â Net rental income 43,965Â 38,504Â Â Â Â Sale of building Â Â Administrative costs (3,663)Â (4,976)Â Other operating expenses (716)Â (5)Â Other operating income 9Â 65Â Â Â Â Increase in fair value of investment property 34,292Â 62,736Â Decrease in fair value of investment property (13,900)Â Â Total change in fair value of investment property 20,392Â 62,736Â Â Â Â Net operating income Â 59,987 Â 96,323 Â Â Â Financial income 53Â 15Â Financial expenses (17,972)Â (14,719)Â Net financial expense (17,919)Â (14,705)Â Â Â Â Corporate income tax (802)Â (662)Â Â Â Â CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME Â 41,265 Â 80,957 of which attributable to owners of the Company 41,265Â 80,957Â of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0Â 0Â Â Â Â Other comprehensive income Â Â Â Â Â TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Â 41,265 Â 80,957 of which attributable to owners of the Company Â 41,265 Â 80,957 of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0Â 0Â Â Â Â Basic earnings per share (in euros) Â 3.09 Â 6.06 Diluted earnings per share (in euros) Â 2.95 Â 6.06

IFRS Balance Sheet (consolidated)

In thousands of euros Â Â Â Â Dec. 31, 2016 Dec. 31, 2015 Â Â Â Non-current assets Â Â Â Â Â Property, plant and equipment 61Â 61Â Investment property 1,124,100Â 942,000Â Non-current loans and receivables 22,949Â 28,928Â Financial instruments 184Â Â Total non-current assets 1,147,294Â 970,989Â Â Â Â Current assets Â Â Â Â Â Trade accounts receivable 16,539Â 13,132Â Other operating receivables 12,709Â 6,899Â Prepaid expenses 354Â 96Â Total receivables 29,602Â 20,127Â Â Â Â Cash and cash equivalents 18,634Â 8,723Â Total cash and cash equivalents 18,634Â 8,723Â Â Â Â Total current assets 48,236Â 28,850Â Â TOTAL ASSETS Â 1,195,530Â Â 999,839Â Â Â Â Shareholders' equity Â Â Â Â Â Share capital 66,863Â 160,470Â Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital 115,043Â 21,436Â Consolidated reserves and retained earnings 359,877Â 305,447Â Net attributable income 41,265Â 80,957Â Total shareholders' equity 583,048Â 568,309Â Â Â Â Non-current liabilities Â Â Â Â Â Non-current borrowings 576,951Â 402,664Â Other non-current borrowings and debt 4,605Â 3,951Â Non-current corporate income tax liability Â Â Financial instruments 920Â Â Total non-current liabilities 582,476Â 406,615Â Â Â Â Current liabilities Â Â Â Â Â Current borrowings 2,224Â 1,626Â Trade accounts payable 5,832Â 3,150Â Corporate income tax liability Â Â Other operating liabilities 7,985Â 4,573Â Prepaid revenue 13,966Â 15,566Â Total current liabilities 30,007Â 24,915Â Â Â Â Total liabilities 612,483Â 431,530Â TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Â 1,195,530Â Â 999,839Â

IFRS Statement of Cash Flows (consolidated)

In thousands of euros Â Â Â Â 2016 2015 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Â Â Consolidated net income 41,265Â 80,957Â Â Â Â Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings: Â Â Fair value adjustments to investment property (20,392)Â (62,736)Â Indemnity received from lessees for the replacement of components Â Â Â Â Â Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact: Â Â Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property) 9Â 5Â Free share grants not vested at the reporting date 102Â Â Fair value of financial instruments (share subscription warrants, interest rate caps and swaps) 895Â Â Adjustments for loans at amortized cost 2,949 775Â Â Â Â Â Cash flows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirementsÂ Â 24,828 Â 19,001 Â Â Â Other changes in working capital requirements 376Â (2,975)Â Working capital adjustments to reflect changes in the scope of consolidation 134Â Â Â Â Â Â Change in working capital requirements Â 511 Â (2,975) Â Â Â Â Net cash flows from operating activities Â 25,339 Â 16,026 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Â Â Acquisition of fixed assets (161,717)Â (8,331)Â Net decrease in amounts due to fixed asset suppliers 621Â (384)Â Â Â Â Â Net cash flows used in investing activities Â (161,096) Â (8,715) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Â Â Increase in share capital 0Â 0 Change in bank debt 181,000 0Â Issue of financial instruments (share subscription warrants) 9Â Â Refinancing transaction costs (8,542)Â Â Purchases of hedging instruments (168)Â Â Net increase in current borrowings Â (90)Â Net decrease in current borrowings (523)Â Â Net increase in other non-current borrowings and debt 654Â (215)Â Net decrease in other non-current borrowings and debt 0Â Â Purchases and sales of treasury shares (43)Â 252Â Dividends paid (26,720)Â (22,034)Â Â Â Â Â Net cash flows used in financing activities Â 145,668 Â (22,087) Â Â Â Â Change in cash and cash equivalents Â 9,911 Â (14,776) Â Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period* 8,723Â 23,499Â Â Â Â Â CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD Â 18,634 Â 8,723

French GAAP Income Statement

In euros Â Â Â Â Â Â France Exports 2016 2015 Â 12 months 12 months Â Total Total Â Sales of goods for resale Â Â 0 Â Â Sales of manufactured products Â Â 0 Â Â Sales of services Â Â 70,000 46,667 NET REVENUE 0 0 Â 70,000 Â 46,667 Â Change in finished goods and in-progress inventory Â Â 0 Â Â In-house production Â Â 0 Â Â Operating subsidies Â Â 0 Â Â Reversal of depreciation and amortization charges, provisions for impairment and expense transfers 30,141 27,155 Â Other revenue 0 Â Total operating revenueÂ Â Â Â 100,141 Â 73,822 Â Purchases of goods 0 Â Â Change in inventories of goods held for resale 0 Â Â Purchases of raw materials and other supplies 0 Â Â Change in inventories (raw materials and other supplies) 0 Â Â Other purchases and external charges 2,130,369 1,745,487 Â Taxes, duties and other levies 2,611,034 129,284 Â Wages and salaries 792,428 649,380 Â Social security charges 334,152 266,126 Â Fixed assets: depreciation and amortization 0 Â Â Fixed assets: provisions for impairment 0 Â Â Current assets: provisions for impairment 0 Â Â Contingency and loss provisions 20,347 Â Â Other expenses 194,550 122,762 Total operating expenses Â Â Â 6,082,881 Â 2,913,039 Â Â Â OPERATING INCOME Â Â Â (5,982,740) Â (2,839,218) Â Â Â Â Allocated income or transferred loss 0 Â Â Loss incurred or transferred income 0 Â Â Financial income from controlled entities 0 Â Â Income from other securities and receivables 0 Â Â Other interest income 29,933 144 Â Reversal of provisions for impairment, other provisions and expense transfers 0 5,956 Â Foreign exchange gains 0 Â Â Net income on sale of short-term investment securities 0 Â Total financial income/(loss) Â Â Â 29,933 Â 6,100 Â Â Â Â Depreciation, amortization, provisions for impairment and other provisions 0 0 Â Interest expenses 12,599 16,302 Â Foreign exchange losses Â Â 3 Â Â Net expenses on sales of short-term investment securities 0 Â Total financial expenses Â Â Â 12,602 Â 16,302 Â Â Â NET FINANCIAL EXPENSEÂ Â Â Â 17,331 Â (10,202) Â Â Â RECURRING INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX Â Â Â (5,965,409) Â (2,849,420)

In euros Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2016 2015 Â Â 12 months 12 months Â Â Â Â Â Â Non-recurring income on management transactions 0 Â Â Non-recurring income on capital transactions 83,162 53,309 Â Reversal of provisions for impairment, other provisions and expense transfers 0 Â Total non-recurring income Â Â Â 83,162 Â 53,309 Â Â Â Â Â Â Non-recurring expenses on management transactions 0 Â Â Non-recurring expenses on capital transactions 281 5,111 Â Depreciation, amortization and provisions for impairment 0 Â Total non-recurring expenses Â Â Â 281 Â 5,111 Â Â Â Â Â NET NON-RECURRING EXPENSE Â Â Â 82,881 Â 48,198 Â Â Â Â Â Â Employee profit sharing 0 Â Â Corporate income tax 802,365 661,939 Â Â Â Â Â TOTAL INCOMEÂ Â Â Â 213,235 Â 133,230 TOTAL EXPENSESÂ Â Â Â 6,898,129 Â 3,596,391 Â Â Â Â Â NET INCOME Â Â Â (6,684,893) Â (3,463,161)

French GAAP Balance Sheet

In euros Â Â Â Â Â Â ASSETS Gross amount Depr., amort. & prov. Dec. 31, 2016 Dec. 31, 2015 Â Â Â Â Â Uncalled subscribed capital Â -Â Â Â -Â Â Intangible fixed assets Â -Â Â Â Â Â Start-up costs Â -Â Â Â -Â Â Â Research and development costs Â -Â Â Â -Â Â Â Licenses, patents and similar concessions Â -Â Â Â -Â Â Â Goodwill Â -Â Â Â -Â Â Â Other intangible fixed assets Â -Â Â Â -Â Â Â Advances/down payments on intangible assets Â -Â Â Â -Â Â Â Â -Â Â Â Â Property, plant and equipment Â -Â Â Â Â Â Land Â -Â Â Â -Â Â Â Buildings Â -Â Â Â -Â Â Â Plant, machinery and equipment Â -Â Â Â -Â Â Â Other property, plant and equipment Â -Â Â Â -Â Â Â Property, plant and equipment in progress Â -Â Â Â -Â Â Â Advances and down payments Â -Â Â Â -Â Â Â Â -Â Â Â Â Financial fixed assets Â -Â Â Â Â Â Receivables from controlled entities Â 326,405,364Â Â Â 326,405,364Â Â 361,229,772Â Â Other long-term investments Â -Â Â Â -Â Â Â Loans Â -Â Â Â -Â Â Â Other financial fixed assets Â 725,947Â Â Â 725,947Â Â 643,078Â Â Â Â Â Â FIXED ASSETS Â 327,131,311 Â -Â Â 327,131,311 Â 361,872,850 Â Â Â Â Â Inventories and work in progress Â Â Â Â Â Raw materials and other supplies Â -Â Â Â -Â Â Â Manufactured products in progress Â -Â Â Â -Â Â Â Services in progress Â -Â Â Â -Â Â Â Semi-finished and finished goods Â -Â Â Â Â Â Goods held for resale Â -Â Â Â -Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Advances/down payments on orders Â Â Â -Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Receivables Â Â Â Â Â Trade accounts receivable Â -Â Â Â -Â Â Â Other receivables Â 3,046,532Â Â Â 3,046,532Â Â 266,196Â Â Subscribed capital, called up but not paid Â -Â Â Â -Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Short-term investment securities Â -Â Â Â -Â Â Cash and cash equivalents Â 3,748,046Â Â Â 3,748,046Â Â 109,145Â Â Â Â Â Â CURRENT ASSETS Â 6,794,577 Â -Â Â 6,794,577 Â 375,341 Â Â Â Â Â Prepaid expenses Â 44,035Â Â Â 44 035Â Â 58,718Â Adjustment accounts Â -Â Â Â -Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â TOTAL ASSETS Â 333,969,924 Â -Â Â 333,969,924 Â 362,306,909 In euros Â Â Â Â Â EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Â Dec. 31, 2016 Dec. 31, 2015 Â Â Â Â Â Â Capital Â Â Â Â Â Share capital (including paid-up capital: 66,862,500) 66,862,500 160,470,000 Â Â Additional paid-in capital Â 99,004,926 5,388,776 Â Â Revaluation reserve Â 152,341,864 152,341,864 Â Â Â Â Â Â Reserves Â Â Â Â Â Legal reserve Â 16,047,000 16,047,000 Â Â Statutory or contractual reserves Â 0 Â - Â Â Regulated reserves Â 0 Â - Â Â Other reserves Â 10,670 30,188,422 Â Retained earnings Â Â Â Â Â Retained earnings Â 24,910 30,409 Â Â Net income/(loss) for the year Â Â (6,684,893) Â (3,463,161) Â Â Interim dividend Â 0 0 Â Â Â Â Â Â Investment subsidies Â Â Â - Â Regulated provisions Â Â Â - Â Â Â Â Â Â SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Â Â Â 327,606,977 Â 361,003,310 Â Â Â Â Â Â Income from the issue of equity instruments Â Â - Â Â Contingent advances Â Â - Â Â Â Â Â Â Â OTHER EQUITY Â Â -Â Â -Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Contingency provisions Â Â Â Â Loss provisions Â 20,347 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â CONTINGENCY AND LOSS PROVISIONS Â Â 20,347 Â -Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Non-current borrowings and debt Â Â Â Â Â Convertible bonds 0 Â - Â Â Other bonds 0 Â - Â Â Bank borrowings 0 Â - Â Â Miscellaneous borrowings and debt 2,079,134 0 Â Â Â Â Â Â Trade accounts payable and other current liabilities Â Â Â Â Â Advances/down payments received on orders in progress Â - Â - Â Â Trade accounts payable 3,769,534 823,375 Â Â Tax and social liabilities 493,932 480,224 Â Â Amounts owed to fixed asset suppliers Â 0 Â Â Other liabilities 0 0 Â Â Prepaid revenue 0 0 Â Â Â Â Â Â LIABILITIES Â Â 6,342,600 Â 1,303,599 Â Â Â Â Â Â Adjustment accounts Â 0 0 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Â Â Â 333,969,924 Â 362,306,909 Â



[1] (#_ftnref1) Companies may maintain SIIC (REIT) status provided that one or several shareholders acting in concert within the meaning of ArticleÂ L.223-10 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) does not directly or indirectly hold 60% or more of their capital (see also ArticleÂ 208C of the French Tax Code (Code gÃ©nÃ©ral des impÃ´ts)).

PDF Press Release (http://hugin.info/155833/R/2079522/782963.pdf)



