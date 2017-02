Cegereal SA: Cegereal - 2016 Annual Results: EPRA earnings up 54.8%

Paris, February 17, 2017 - 8:00 a.m.

EPRA earnings up 54.8%

" A number of important milestones were put in place this year, with the restructuring of the balance sheet, the major new acquisition and the renewal of the shareholder base, " said Cegereal's Chief Executive Officer Raphael Tréguier. " In 2017, we are looking at growth opportunities in the office real estate sector."

Key indicators

In millions of euros 2016 2015 Change IFRS rental income 47.2 44.3 +6.5% IFRS net income 41.3 81.0 -49.0% EPRA earnings 28.2 18.2 +54.8% Net cash flows from operations 34.8 22.5 +54.9% Portfolio value (excluding transfer costs) 1,124 942 +19.3% Portfolio value (excluding transfer costs) like-for-like 972 942 +3.2% EPRA NNNAV per share excluding transfer costs (in €) 40.8 39.2 +4.1% Replacement NAV per share including transfer costs (in €) 47.1 44.0 +11.6% Dividend (in € per share) 2.1 2.0 +5.0% Total Share Return over the last 12 months 9.2% 17.3%

Attesting to the value created during the year, the Total Share Return over the last 12 months came to 9.2%, with NAV growth of 4.1% for the period and a distribution ratio of 5.1%.

EPRA NNNAV stood at €40.8 per share, reflecting the rise in fair value of properties (positive impact of €2.3 per share), dividend distributions (negative impact of €2.0 per share), consolidated earnings growth (positive impact of €0.8 per share), rent-free periods granted to new tenants (positive impact of €0.24 per share) and changes in the fair value of bank debt (positive impact of €0.2 per share).

Replacement NAV was higher, with half of the increase resulting from the rise in transfer duties (from 6.5% to 7.5%) in valuations and half from the addition of the Hanami property to the portfolio.

EPRA earnings for the year amounted to €28.2 million, compared with €18.2 million in 2015, with net cash flows from operations climbing 54.9% to represent €34.8 million.

Given that the Hanami property was added to the portfolio on December 15, its impact on annual results was very limited. For example, its contribution to 2016 IFRS rental income was €0.4 million (corresponding to theoretical annualized rental income of €9.3 million).

IFRS net income amounted to €41.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. The value of the real estate portfolio like-for-like continued to rise (up 3.2%), but to a lesser extent than in 2015 (up 8.2%), leading to a 49.0% relative decline in IFRS net income.

A renewed shareholder base

After Northwood, which held 98.44% of Cegereal's share capital following the tender offer that closed in late January 2016, new leading investors have become shareholders of the Company, enabling it to continue qualifying for the preferential tax treatment granted to REIT-style French listed real estate investment companies (SIICs).

Only 55% of Cegereal's capital is now held in concert[1] (#_ftn1) by the Northwood entities alongside GIC, which has become the Company's second leading reference shareholder with close to 25% of the capital.

An optimized financial structure

Cegereal took advantage of favorable market conditions last summer to refinance a €405 million loan via a €525 million credit agreement, at the very competitive interest rate of 1.35%. The transaction, providing for a five-year loan with a two-year extension option, helped Cegereal reduce its finance costs by 45%.

In order to refinance the tax transparent holding company of the Rueil Malmaison acquisition, Cegereal entered into a credit agreement for €100 million on December 15, 2016. The loan carries interest at an average rate of about 1.50%.

Following these two transactions, Cegereal's debt ratio stood at 52.1%.

A major new acquisition

Cegereal has added an exceptional asset to its portfolio with the acquisition of the Hanami campus in Rueil Malmaison, the green city in the Western Crescent of Greater Paris. The 30,000 sq.m complex is made up of eight buildings spread across 3.3 hectares on a landscaped site on the banks of the Seine. Leased to first class tenants, the campus has an occupancy rate of 96%.

With this fourth property in the portfolio, the estimated value of Cegereal's real estate assets surged 19.3% over the year to represent €1,124 million excluding transfer costs (€1,209 million including transfer costs or at "replacement value") at December 31, 2016, compared with €942 million a year earlier.

The portfolio's overall occupancy rate was 87% at December 31, 2016. Given that discussions regarding both the Arcs de Seine and Europlaza properties have reached an advanced stage, the occupancy rate should rise above 90 % in the very near future.

Operating excellence recognized at the international level

In recognition of the commitment it has made in recent years to corporate social responsibility, as currently expressed through its collaborative Upgreen Your Business program, Cegereal was ranked number one in the 2016 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) in the "listed office property companies in Europe" category.

In addition, Cegereal obtained ISO 14001:2004 certification for its environmental management system.

Lastly, Cegereal won two awards at the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) conference, thereby positioning itself among Europe's leaders in financial and extra-financial reporting.

Amount to be distributed in dividends in 2017: €2.1 per share

At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in April 2017, Cegereal intends to recommend paying a total of €2.1 in dividends per share in 2017. The dividend will be paid on July 13, 2017, subject to shareholders' approval.

Cegereal's Board of Directors met on February 16, 2017 to approve the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Investor Calendar

April 21, 2017 First-quarter 2017 revenue

April 2017 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

July 13, 2017 Payment of the 2016 dividend

July 21, 2017 First-half 2017 results

October 26, 2017 Third-quarter 2017 revenue

About Cegereal

Created in 2006, Cegereal is a commercial property company that invests in prime office properties in Greater Paris. The portfolio's appraisal value is estimated at €1,209 million as of December 31, 2016 (replacement value).

To date, Cegereal is the first French property company with a fully certified portfolio from an environmental point of view (HQE and BREEAM "Very Good") and ranks as "Sector Leader" in the international benchmark GRESB.

Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €495 million on February 13, 2017.

APPENDICES

IFRS Income Statement (consolidated)

In thousands of euros, except per share data 2016 2015 12 months 12 months Rental income 47,196 44,310 Income from other services 13,991 11,349 Building-related costs (17,221) (17,156) Net rental income 43,965 38,504 Sale of building Administrative costs (3,663) (4,976) Other operating expenses (716) (5) Other operating income 9 65 Increase in fair value of investment property 34,292 62,736 Decrease in fair value of investment property (13,900) Total change in fair value of investment property 20,392 62,736 Net operating income 59,987 96,323 Financial income 53 15 Financial expenses (17,972) (14,719) Net financial expense (17,919) (14,705) Corporate income tax (802) (662) CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 41,265 80,957 of which attributable to owners of the Company 41,265 80,957 of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 Other comprehensive income TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 41,265 80,957 of which attributable to owners of the Company 41,265 80,957 of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 Basic earnings per share (in euros) 3.09 6.06 Diluted earnings per share (in euros) 2.95 6.06

IFRS Balance Sheet (consolidated)

In thousands of euros Dec. 31, 2016 Dec. 31, 2015 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 61 61 Investment property 1,124,100 942,000 Non-current loans and receivables 22,949 28,928 Financial instruments 184 Total non-current assets 1,147,294 970,989 Current assets Trade accounts receivable 16,539 13,132 Other operating receivables 12,709 6,899 Prepaid expenses 354 96 Total receivables 29,602 20,127 Cash and cash equivalents 18,634 8,723 Total cash and cash equivalents 18,634 8,723 Total current assets 48,236 28,850 TOTAL ASSETS 1,195,530 999,839 Shareholders' equity Share capital 66,863 160,470 Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital 115,043 21,436 Consolidated reserves and retained earnings 359,877 305,447 Net attributable income 41,265 80,957 Total shareholders' equity 583,048 568,309 Non-current liabilities Non-current borrowings 576,951 402,664 Other non-current borrowings and debt 4,605 3,951 Non-current corporate income tax liability Financial instruments 920 Total non-current liabilities 582,476 406,615 Current liabilities Current borrowings 2,224 1,626 Trade accounts payable 5,832 3,150 Corporate income tax liability Other operating liabilities 7,985 4,573 Prepaid revenue 13,966 15,566 Total current liabilities 30,007 24,915 Total liabilities 612,483 431,530 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,195,530 999,839

IFRS Statement of Cash Flows (consolidated)

In thousands of euros 2016 2015 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income 41,265 80,957 Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings: Fair value adjustments to investment property (20,392) (62,736) Indemnity received from lessees for the replacement of components Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property) 9 5 Free share grants not vested at the reporting date 102 Fair value of financial instruments (share subscription warrants, interest rate caps and swaps) 895 Adjustments for loans at amortized cost 2,949 775 Cash flows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirements 24,828 19,001 Other changes in working capital requirements 376 (2,975) Working capital adjustments to reflect changes in the scope of consolidation 134 Change in working capital requirements 511 (2,975) Net cash flows from operating activities 25,339 16,026 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of fixed assets (161,717) (8,331) Net decrease in amounts due to fixed asset suppliers 621 (384) Net cash flows used in investing activities (161,096) (8,715) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Increase in share capital 0 0 Change in bank debt 181,000 0 Issue of financial instruments (share subscription warrants) 9 Refinancing transaction costs (8,542) Purchases of hedging instruments (168) Net increase in current borrowings (90) Net decrease in current borrowings (523) Net increase in other non-current borrowings and debt 654 (215) Net decrease in other non-current borrowings and debt 0 Purchases and sales of treasury shares (43) 252 Dividends paid (26,720) (22,034) Net cash flows used in financing activities 145,668 (22,087) Change in cash and cash equivalents 9,911 (14,776) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period* 8,723 23,499 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD 18,634 8,723

French GAAP Income Statement

In euros France Exports 2016 2015 12 months 12 months Total Total Sales of goods for resale 0 Sales of manufactured products 0 Sales of services 70,000 46,667 NET REVENUE 0 0 70,000 46,667 Change in finished goods and in-progress inventory 0 In-house production 0 Operating subsidies 0 Reversal of depreciation and amortization charges, provisions for impairment and expense transfers 30,141 27,155 Other revenue 0 Total operating revenue 100,141 73,822 Purchases of goods 0 Change in inventories of goods held for resale 0 Purchases of raw materials and other supplies 0 Change in inventories (raw materials and other supplies) 0 Other purchases and external charges 2,130,369 1,745,487 Taxes, duties and other levies 2,611,034 129,284 Wages and salaries 792,428 649,380 Social security charges 334,152 266,126 Fixed assets: depreciation and amortization 0 Fixed assets: provisions for impairment 0 Current assets: provisions for impairment 0 Contingency and loss provisions 20,347 Other expenses 194,550 122,762 Total operating expenses 6,082,881 2,913,039 OPERATING INCOME (5,982,740) (2,839,218) Allocated income or transferred loss 0 Loss incurred or transferred income 0 Financial income from controlled entities 0 Income from other securities and receivables 0 Other interest income 29,933 144 Reversal of provisions for impairment, other provisions and expense transfers 0 5,956 Foreign exchange gains 0 Net income on sale of short-term investment securities 0 Total financial income/(loss) 29,933 6,100 Depreciation, amortization, provisions for impairment and other provisions 0 0 Interest expenses 12,599 16,302 Foreign exchange losses 3 Net expenses on sales of short-term investment securities 0 Total financial expenses 12,602 16,302 NET FINANCIAL EXPENSE 17,331 (10,202) RECURRING INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX (5,965,409) (2,849,420)

In euros 2016 2015 12 months 12 months Non-recurring income on management transactions 0 Non-recurring income on capital transactions 83,162 53,309 Reversal of provisions for impairment, other provisions and expense transfers 0 Total non-recurring income 83,162 53,309 Non-recurring expenses on management transactions 0 Non-recurring expenses on capital transactions 281 5,111 Depreciation, amortization and provisions for impairment 0 Total non-recurring expenses 281 5,111 NET NON-RECURRING EXPENSE 82,881 48,198 Employee profit sharing 0 Corporate income tax 802,365 661,939 TOTAL INCOME 213,235 133,230 TOTAL EXPENSES 6,898,129 3,596,391 NET INCOME (6,684,893) (3,463,161)

French GAAP Balance Sheet

In euros ASSETS Gross amount Depr., amort. & prov. Dec. 31, 2016 Dec. 31, 2015 Uncalled subscribed capital - - Intangible fixed assets - Start-up costs - - Research and development costs - - Licenses, patents and similar concessions - - Goodwill - - Other intangible fixed assets - - Advances/down payments on intangible assets - - - Property, plant and equipment - Land - - Buildings - - Plant, machinery and equipment - - Other property, plant and equipment - - Property, plant and equipment in progress - - Advances and down payments - - - Financial fixed assets - Receivables from controlled entities 326,405,364 326,405,364 361,229,772 Other long-term investments - - Loans - - Other financial fixed assets 725,947 725,947 643,078 FIXED ASSETS 327,131,311 - 327,131,311 361,872,850 Inventories and work in progress Raw materials and other supplies - - Manufactured products in progress - - Services in progress - - Semi-finished and finished goods - Goods held for resale - - Advances/down payments on orders - Receivables Trade accounts receivable - - Other receivables 3,046,532 3,046,532 266,196 Subscribed capital, called up but not paid - - Short-term investment securities - - Cash and cash equivalents 3,748,046 3,748,046 109,145 CURRENT ASSETS 6,794,577 - 6,794,577 375,341 Prepaid expenses 44,035 44 035 58,718 Adjustment accounts - - TOTAL ASSETS 333,969,924 - 333,969,924 362,306,909 In euros EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Dec. 31, 2016 Dec. 31, 2015 Capital Share capital (including paid-up capital: 66,862,500) 66,862,500 160,470,000 Additional paid-in capital 99,004,926 5,388,776 Revaluation reserve 152,341,864 152,341,864 Reserves Legal reserve 16,047,000 16,047,000 Statutory or contractual reserves 0 - Regulated reserves 0 - Other reserves 10,670 30,188,422 Retained earnings Retained earnings 24,910 30,409 Net income/(loss) for the year (6,684,893) (3,463,161) Interim dividend 0 0 Investment subsidies - Regulated provisions - SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 327,606,977 361,003,310 Income from the issue of equity instruments - Contingent advances - OTHER EQUITY - - Contingency provisions Loss provisions 20,347 CONTINGENCY AND LOSS PROVISIONS 20,347 - Non-current borrowings and debt Convertible bonds 0 - Other bonds 0 - Bank borrowings 0 - Miscellaneous borrowings and debt 2,079,134 0 Trade accounts payable and other current liabilities Advances/down payments received on orders in progress - - Trade accounts payable 3,769,534 823,375 Tax and social liabilities 493,932 480,224 Amounts owed to fixed asset suppliers 0 Other liabilities 0 0 Prepaid revenue 0 0 LIABILITIES 6,342,600 1,303,599 Adjustment accounts 0 0 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 333,969,924 362,306,909



[1] (#_ftnref1) Companies may maintain SIIC (REIT) status provided that one or several shareholders acting in concert within the meaning of Article L.223-10 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) does not directly or indirectly hold 60% or more of their capital (see also Article 208C of the French Tax Code (Code général des impôts)).

