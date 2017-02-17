Ratos: Year-end report 2016

PRESS RELEASE 17 February 2017



Development in company portfolio

Sales growth +13%. Adjusted for the size of Ratos's holding, net sales amounted to SEK 22,794m (20,164)

Adjusted EBITA development -2%, adjusted for Ratos's holding, mainly due to weak performance of GS-Hydro. The portfolio's adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 1,384m (1,414)

EBITA performance -19%, adjusted for the size of Ratos's holding. The portfolio's adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 1,005m (1,233)

Acquisitions and divestments

The acquisitions of Serena Properties, airteam, Oase Outdoors, Gudrun Sjödén Group and Plantagen were completed

Divestment of Euromaint, Mobile Climate Control and Analytical Instruments, part of Biolin Scientific

Initial public offering for Arcus

Agreement signed for the divestment of AH Industries

Financial information

The impairment of book values in Aibel, AH Industries, Biolin Scientific, Euromaint, GS Hydro and Joetul during the year amounted to SEK 1.9 billion, attributable to the owners of the parent, of which SEK 1.1 billion is attributable to Aibel

Profit/share of profits from companies amounted to SEK 295m (664), weak earnings development, particularly in GS-Hydro and Aibel

Proposed dividend of SEK 2.00 per share (3.25)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -1.79 (1.29)

Cash and cash equivalents in the parent company totalled SEK 2,677m (4,677)

Stockholm 17 February 2017

Magnus Agervald

CEO

Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized Nordic companies. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to the long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 19 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Consumer goods/Retail, Construction and Energy. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 15,000 employees.

