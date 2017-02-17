Vantaa, Finland, 2017-02-17 08:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramirent Plc Stock Exchange Release February 17, 2017 at 09.15 am EET







Ramirent Plc's Financial Statements 2016 have been published today. The report, which includes the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, the Board of Director's report and the Corporate Governance Statement, is attached as a PDF file to this release. It is also available on www.ramirent.com.



In the first quarter of 2017, before the AGM 2017, Ramirent will publish a separate Sustainability Report on the year 2016.







Further information: Franciska Janzon, SVP, Marketing, Communications & IR, tel. +358 20 750 2859, franciska.janzon@ramirent.com



Ramirent is a leading equipment rental group combining the best equipment, services and know-how into rental solutions that simplify customer's business. Ramirent serves a broad range of customer sectors including construction, industry, services, the public sector and households. Ramirent has operations in the Nordic countries and in Central and Eastern Europe. In 2016, Ramirent Group sales totaled EUR 665 million. The Group has 2,686 employees in 290 customer centers in 10 countries. Ramirent is listed on the NASDAQ Helsinki (RMR1V). Ramirent - More than machines®.







