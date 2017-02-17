Vantaa, Finland, 2017-02-17 08:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ramirent Plc Stock Exchange Release February 17, 2017 at EET 9.05 am







The Board of Directors of Ramirent Plc has on February 16, 2017 decided on a directed share issue by way of conveying its own shares without consideration. The shares are partly issued for the reward payment from Ramirent Long-term Performance Share Incentive Program 2014. In the share issue 18,920 of Ramirent Plc's treasury shares will be conveyed without consideration to the key persons participating in the Long-term incentive program 2014 according to the terms and conditions of the program. The reward represents Matching shares earned on the basis of share ownership. No Performance shares were earned in the plan on the basis of the earning criteria. More detailed information about the terms and conditions of the program is available in a stock exchange release published on 27 March 2014. The shares are planned to be delivered to the participants on 1 March 2017.



In addition, a total of 228,344 of Ramirent Plc's treasury shares are conveyed without consideration to the management of Ramirent's subsidiary Safety Solutions Jonsereds AB as a part of the purchase price for the minority stake



The directed share issue is based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 17, 2016.



Following the directed share issue, the number of treasury shares stands at 700,750 shares.







FURTHER INFORMATION: Pierre Brorsson, CFO, +46 8 624 9541, pierre.brorsson@ramirent.com



