The Supervisory Board of RTX has resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Regulation 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules. Please refer to company announcement no. 7 dated 27 January 2017.







The first part of the share buy-back programme runs from 27 January 2017 to 30 June 2017.







Under the share buy-back programme, the following transactions have been made during the period 10 February 2017 to 16 February 2017:







Number of Average purchase Transaction value shares Price in DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 32,100 143.08 4,592,783 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 February 2017 3,000 144.41 433,230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 February 2017 3,000 144.58 433,740 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 February 2017 2,501 144.40 361,144 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 February 2017 3,000 144.75 434,250 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 February 2017 2,500 146.02 365,050 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 46,101 143.60 6,620,197 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 637,757 of treasury shares, corresponding to 6.76% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 9,432,838 including treasury shares.







In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this company announcement.







For further questions or information contact:



CFO Jacob Vittrup, tlf. +45 9632 2300



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=615599