sprite-preloader
Freitag, 17.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,387 Euro		-0,222
-1,13 %
WKN: 939166 ISIN: DK0010267129 Ticker-Symbol: RTE 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RTX A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RTX A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,386
19,674
12:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RTX A/S
RTX A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RTX A/S19,387-1,13 %