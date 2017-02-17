Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 17/02/2017 / 14:58 UTC+8 On 17 February 2017, the world's fourth largest, and China's top ranked payment solutions provider, Goldpac Group Limited ("Goldpac" or the "Group", stock code: 03315) announces that the Group has settled the remaining balance of the consideration of RMB26,669,000 (total) for the acquisition of the land use right for a parcel of land situated in Zhuhai City. Situated in the west of Goldpac Tech Park, the land parcel covers an area of approximately 20,999.56 square meters. The permitted land use for the Land Parcel is for new industry related use with a land use right of 50 years. Mr. HOU Ping, CEO of Goldpac, said, "As the pioneer of financial data processing services in China, Goldpac adheres to the philosophy initiated by the China government for the development of innovation, coordination, environmental, open market and sharing of value initiatives when formulating the Group's overall expansion strategies. In view of the location and the permitted land use, the Group will construct a world-leading Fintech and Data Service center, in line with the business development strategy and plan of the Group by combining new Fintech and IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to promote the evolution of the global smart payment industry." Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=EAGTRYIRHE [1] Document title: Building the World-leading Fintech & Data Service Center 17/02/2017 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7a9c4d5642bd26b7dded4ff99a245d46&application_id=545405&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

