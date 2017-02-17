Simian Global Plc - Possible Acquisition and Suspension of Listing

17 February 2017
SIMIAN GLOBAL PLC
( "Simian" or the "Company")
Possible Acquisition
and
Suspension of Listing
The Directors of Simian are pleased to inform shareholders that it has signed a non-binding letter of
intent ("LOI") to acquire the entire issued share capital of GVC Holdings Limited, a limited liability
company in the media and advertising business incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (the
"Potential Target"), for new shares in the Company (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition, if completed,
would result in Simian shareholders having a minority interest in the enlarged group (the "Group"). For
the avoidance of doubt, the Potential Target is not affiliated with GVC Holdings Plc, a company in the
online sports and gaming business incorporated in the Isle of Man that trades on the London Stock
Exchange.
The Acquisition is subject, inter alia, to the completion of due diligence, documentation and
compliance with all regulatory requirements, including the Listing and Prospectus Rules and, as
required, the Takeover Code.
The Acquisition, if it proceeds, will constitute a Reverse Takeover under the Listing Rules since, inter
alia, in substance it will result in a fundamental change in the business of the issuer.
As the Acquisition will constitute a Reverse Takeover under the Listing Rules, the listing in the
Company's ordinary shares has been suspended at the Company's request pending the publication of
a prospectus and the application for the enlarged Company to have its Ordinary Shares admitted to
the Official List and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange.
The Company is working on the preparation of a prospectus in relation to the Acquisition and will, in
due course, be making application for the enlarged Company to have its Ordinary Shares admitted to
the Official List and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange.
The Company will update shareholders as the matter progresses.
