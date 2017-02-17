sprite-preloader
17.02.2017
Songa Offshore SE: Notice of 4Q report and webcast

Songa Offshore SE: Notice of 4Q report and webcast

Songa Offshore SE's Fourth Quarter 2016 report will be released prior to market opening on Friday 24 February 2017.
 
WEBCAST & CONFERENCE CALL
 
A webcast/conference call will be held at 12.30 PM CET on 24 February 2017. The presentation will be available for download on the Investor Relations section (go to "Presentations") at www.songaoffshore.com.
 
To listen, you may do one of the following:
 
a. WEBCAST
 
Go to the "Investor Relations" section on the Company's webpage and click on the link to "Webcast" located under "Reports and Financial Info".
 
b. TELECONFERENCE
 
Dial-in details:
 
Live Participant Dial In (UK / International): + 44 203 13 94830
Live Participant Dial In, US: 1 (718) 873-9077
Live Participant Dial In, Norway: 23 50 05 59

Confirmation number: 87050802#

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.
 
If you are not able to participate at the time of the call, you can listen to a replay of the conference call under the Webcast-section on the Company's webpage.
 
 
17 February 2017
Limassol, Cyprus


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


