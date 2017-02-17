Pursuant to articles 6.3 and 6.8 of the Articles of Association of PANDORA A/S (the "Company"), the Annual General Meeting of the Company is hereby convened to be held on







Wednesday 15 March 2017 at 10:00 am CET







The Annual General Meeting will be held at







Tivoli Hotel & Congress Center, Arni Magnussons Gade 2, 1577 Copenhagen V, Denmark







with the following agenda:







1. The Board of Directors' report on the Company's activities during the past financial year.



2. Adoption of the Annual Report 2016.



3. Resolution proposed by the Board of Directors on remuneration to the Board of Directors for 2016 and 2017 and amendments to the Company's Remuneration Policy.



3.1 Approval of remuneration for 2016.



3.2 Amendments to the Company's Remuneration Policy.



3.3 Approval of remuneration level for 2017.



4. Resolution proposed on the distribution of profit as recorded in the adopted Annual Report, including the proposed amount of any dividend to be distributed or proposal to cover any loss.



5. Resolution on the discharge from liability of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.



6. Any proposals by the shareholders and/or Board of Directors.



The Board of Directors has submitted the following proposals:



6.1 Change of the minimum share denomination.



6.2 Reduction of the Company's share capital.



6.3 Authority to the Board of Directors to let the Company buy back treasury shares.



6.4 Authority to the Board of Directors to distribute extraordinary dividend.



6.5 Authority to the chairman of the Annual General Meeting.



7. Election of members to the Board of Directors.



8. Election of auditor.



9. Any other business.



