Outokumpu, IMS Nederland and IMS Belgium announced today an agreement where IMS will act as exclusive distributor of Outokumpu Prodec high machinability round bars in the Benelux. IMS is a leading special and stainless steel bar distributor located in the Netherlands and Belgium.



Says John Stansfield, head of sales for Outokumpu Long Products Europe: "We're very pleased to announce this agreement with IMS. With Prodec IMS customers have access to industry's leading machinability stainless bar. We look forward working with IMS experts to communicate the benefits of Prodec to the machining industry."



Prodec grades offer industry's best machining speeds. According to tests (V15 test), Prodec® can achieve machining speeds up to 300 m/minute, resulting in a double tool life compared to competing materials in the market. By using Outokumpu Prodec, customers can optimize machining speeds to gain significant cost savings per component (up-to 50% savings depending on the application). Machining at higher speeds also helps to avoid built up edge on inserts and leads to a better surface quality and tolerances.



IMS will offer Prodec round bars in the complete size range from 6 mm to 100 mm and beyond if requested. Prodec range is available in grades 304L/4307, 316L/4404, 303/4305 and 17-4PH. These are suitable for all kinds of machining applications such as fasteners, valves, pressure fittings, nuts, bolts and screws, gears, shafts, and bearings.



Outokumpu has a century of experience creating efficient, long-lasting, recyclable stainless steels. Its global offering includes quality-critical long products for heavy industries. Outokumpu Long Products sites are located in the UK, Sweden and the US, and are well known for high quality products, flexibility and world-class delivery performance.



IMS is a distributor of carbon, alloy, stainless, engineering and tool steels located in several European countries. The IMS group is owned by the Jacquet Metal Service Group. IMS Nederland has operated more than 60 years in the steel industry and specialized in customized solutions in the field of stainless steel, steel and aluminum. IMS customers operate amongst others in the field of automotive, food, energy and machining industry.



Outokumpu is a global leader in stainless steel. We create advanced materials that are efficient, long lasting and recyclable - thus building a world that lasts forever. Stainless steel, invented a century ago, is an ideal material to create lasting solutions in demanding applications from cutlery to bridges, energy and medical equipment: it is 100% recyclable, corrosion-resistant, maintenance-free, durable and hygienic. Outokumpu employs some 10,000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki. www.outokumpu.com outokumpu.com/stainless-news choosestainless.outokumpu.com



