Robit Oyj: ANNI LEINONEN APPOINTED ROBIT PLC'S GROUP CONTROLLER

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 17 FEBRUARY 2017 AT 10.00 A.M.

ANNI LEINONEN APPOINTED ROBIT PLC'S GROUP CONTROLLER

Anni Leinonen, M.Sc. Econ. (b. 1984), has been appointed Group Controller of Robit Plc. The term for Leinonen will officially commence on 17th April 2017.

Leinonen enters Robit Plc from Accounting Manager & Controller position in Metso Shared Services Oy. Leinonen has previously operated among others in the following positions: Controller of Mining and Construction Segment Head Office (Metso Minerals Oy), Assistant Controller (Metso Minerals Oy) as well as Specialist of Account Receivable, Global Transaction Services (UPM-Kymmene Oyj).

ROBIT PLC

Harri Sjöholm, Chairman

Further information:

Robit Plc

Harri Sjöholm, Chairman

+358 400 622 092

harri.sjoholm@robit.fi (mailto:harri.sjoholm@robit.fi)

Certified Advisor

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki Branch

Tel. +358 9 6162 8101

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company selling and servicing global customers in drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into three product and service range: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole products as well as Digital Services. Robit has 19 own sales and stock points as well as active sales networks in 115 countries. The manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia, UK and USA.

Robit is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd's First North Finland marketplace with trading code ROBIT. For more information, see www.robit.fi (http://www.robit.fi).

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.robit.fi (http://www.robit.fi)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Robit Oyj via Globenewswire

