Robit Oyj: MIKA VIRTANEN APPOINTED NEW GROUP CEO OF ROBIT PLC

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 17 FEBRUARY 2017 AT 10.05 A.M.

MIKA VIRTANEN APPOINTED NEW GROUP CEO OF ROBIT PLC

Mika Virtanen, M.Sc. Economics and Production Technologies, (b. 1974), has been appointed the new Group CEO of Robit Plc. The term for Virtanen will officially commence on 1st May 2017. Robit Plc's Chairman, Harri Sjöholm acts as a Group CEO until 30th April 2017.

Virtanen has made a career of over 20 years in several management positions in metal and automation industry. He has worked since 2002 for Cargotec Corporation in international operations, where his positions have been among others President (Bromma), Senior Vice President Spreader Division (Kalmar), Vice President Kalmar Intelligent Solutions (Kalmar), Vice President Kalmar STS & RTG Cranes Business (Kalmar) and Managing Director (Bromma Malaysia). Virtanen has been responsible for e.g. business management and development, management by results, R&D, structural renewals as well as production management.

Virtanen has also worked a long period at Outokumpu Poricopper Oy.

Virtanen has gained international experience by operating in Malaysia, China and Singapore, from where he will move to Finland.

Virtanen's education is M.Sc. in Economics and Production Technologies and he has graduated from Tampere University of Technology in 2002 majoring in industrial economy and production technology.

Virtanen will be nominated also as a Member of Robit Plc's Global Management Team.

ROBIT PLC

Harri Sjöholm, Chairman

Further information:

Robit Plc

Harri Sjöholm, Chairman

+358 400 622 092

harri.sjoholm@robit.fi (mailto:harri.sjoholm@robit.fi)

Certified Advisor

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki Branch

Tel. +358 9 6162 8101

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company selling and servicing global customers in drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into three product and service range: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole products as well as Digital Services. Robit has 19 own sales and stock points as well as active sales networks in 115 countries. The manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia, UK and USA. Robit is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd's First North Finland marketplace with trading code ROBIT. For more information, see www.robit.fi (http://www.robit.fi).

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.robit.fi (http://www.robit.fi)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Robit Oyj via Globenewswire

