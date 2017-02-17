

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Childcare product manufacturer Britax has recalled around 717,000 strollers due to a fall hazard, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. The move follows 26 reports of injuries to children, including scratches, bruises, cuts, and bumps to the head.



The recalled products are Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers, both with Click & Go receivers that allow a car seat carrier to attach to the stroller frame.



According to the Commission, a damaged receiver mount on the stroller can cause the car seat to disengage and fall unexpectedly, posing a fall hazard to infants in the car seat.



Britax has received 33 reports of car seats unexpectedly disconnecting from the strollers and falling to the ground. The company is also aware about 1,337 reports of strollers with damaged Click & Go receiver mounts.



The recall includes 676,000 strollers sold in the United States, about 36,400 sold in Canada and about 4,600 sold in Mexico.



These products were sold from May 2011 through February 2017 at Babies R Us, buy buy Baby, Target and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, albeebaby.com, buybuybaby.com, diapers.com, ToysRUs.com and other websites. The price was between $250 and $470 for the strollers and travel systems.



The company urged the affected customers to contact the firm for a free repair kit for single strollers, while owners of the recalled double strollers should stop using them with car seats attached.



Britax noted that customers can continue to use their stroller or car seat independently without the car seat attached to the stroller.



