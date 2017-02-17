Financial and Capital Market Commission on February 16, 2017 decided to allow AS "Talsu mežrupnieciba" shareholder Gatis Štaks to announce final takeover bid of AS "Talsu mežrupnieciba" shares. The price of one share in final takeover bid is set to be EUR 2.10.



According to the information provided AS "Talsu mežrupnieciba" shareholder Gatis Štaksowns 95.4% from AS "Talsu mežrupnieciba" total shares with voting rights, he has announced it according to the Law on Financial Instruments Market and in extraordinary shareholders meeting (13.01.2017.) was the only shareholder voting for delisting of AS "Talsu mežrupnieciba" shares from the regulated market. Thus, he has the right to announce the final takeover bid which includes also mandatory takeover bid according to the Law on the Financial Instruments Market.



The takeover bid will last for 30 calendar days.



After takeover bid and delisting of AS "Talsu mežrupnieciba" shares from the regulated market company will continue its operations according to the Articles of association. Offer won't affect future activities, employment policy, strategical plans, number of workplaces etc. of AS "Talsu mežrupnieciba".







Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=615655