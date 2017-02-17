ATOS: Atos is the IT partner of AEOLIX, the European project for the digital transformation of logistics

AEOLIX will improve the visibility of data throughout the supply chain, making the transport of goods across Europe more efficient and sustainable while reducing energy consumption by more than 30%.

Paris, Madrid, 17 February 2017 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, is one of the partners of AEOLIX, a 13 million euro project co-funded by the European Union as part of the Horizon 2020 program, to develop a digital ecosystem for logistics operations. The project aims at making the management, planning and/or synchronization of goods transportation more efficient. AEOLIX, which involves 34 partners, began last September and will have an estimated duration of 3 years.

Atos is leading on the design and implementation of the platform's technological architecture for the project. The Group will also share its expertise by providing advanced technological services, agile and robust solutions that guarantee interoperability, security, resiliency and real-time optimization that will also promote profitable, green and secure transportation.

AEOLIX aims at:

solving the fragmentation and lack of connectivity of IT systems throughout the supply chain

establishing a collaborative, cloud-based ecosystem to manage and configure information flow in the logistics process

improving the visibility of data throughout the supply chain

The new digital ecosystem will make freight transport in Europe more efficient and sustainable. In addition, improving the efficiency of processes will reduce energy consumption and, therefore, greenhouse gas emissions by at least 30% compared to current consumption.

AEOLIX will be tested, validated and implemented in 11 "Living Labs", open innovation ecosystems representing the European logistics community. It will cover 9 "TEN-T" (Trans-European Transport Network) corridors - located in Austria, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, Sweden, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

About AEOLIX

AEOLIX project is co-financed by the European Union under the Horizon 2020 program and has a total budget of 13 million Euros. AEOLIX includes transport companies, service providers, terminal operators, public authorities, and is supported by the ICT, financial, legal and manufacturing industries. The consortium consists of 34 partners: ERTICO - ITS Europe (Coordinator), Kuehne Nagel, Unilever, Mondelez Int, IRU Projects, ATOS, PTV, T-Systems, Hamburg Port, Jan de Rijk Logistics, NTEX, COOP, GIVENTIS, Geoloc Systems, TEAMNET, ITERKS, CERTH / HIT, Chalmers, ICOOR, AustriaTech, CTAG, CEAGA, NOVACOM, CEREMA, Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce, SEVE, TX Logistics, CONNEKT, Smart Freight Center, University of Northamptonshire, SAMER, FERNETTI and HOLM.

For more information: http://aeolix.eu/ (http://aeolix.eu/)





