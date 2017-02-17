Company announcement Group Communication Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-Copenhagen K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 17 February 2017















Danske Bank issues two new structured notes



On 20 February 2017, Danske Bank will issue EUR 3,468,000 in currency-linked notes linked to the performance of RUB where payment of interest and principal is linked to the development of the currency exchange rate in RUBEUR. The notes are designated "DB Russian Rubles Defensive 2018" (ISIN DK0030395959).



The notes are issued at a price of 100. The notes pay interest semi-annually at 4.12% per annum, subject to the performance of RUBEUR.



Further, on 20 February 2017, Danske Bank will issue EUR 6,175,000 in currency-linked notes linked to the performance of RUB where payment of interest and principal is linked to the development of the currency exchange rate in RUBEUR. The notes are designated "DB Russian Rubles Offensive 2018" (ISIN DK0030395876).



The notes are issued at a price of 100. The notes pay interest semi-annually at 7.80% per annum, subject to the performance of RUBEUR.



The notes are issued under Danske Bank's EUR 5,000,000,000 Structured Note Programme dated 22 June 2016.



The notes will be issued on 20 February 2017 and will mature on 20 February 2018. The notes will be registered with VP. Danske Bank will file an application for the notes to be listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen from 20 February 2017.



For further information about the notes, please see the Final Terms attached to this announcement, which together with the Base Prospectus specify the terms and conditions of the notes.



