Systemair AB: Systemair's Interim Report for the third quarter will be presented on February 23

Press Release, 17 February 2017

Systemair ABs (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) Interim Report Q3 for the financial year 2016/17 will be published at 08:00 CET on February 23, 2017.

A telephone conference will be held at 9:00 CET on February 23, 2017. The report will be presented by Roland Kasper, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

In order to participate in the telephone conference:

Call +46 (0)8 5052 0110 and enter code 961456 minutes before start.

The presentation will be published on www.systemair.com (http://www.systemair.com)

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13, +46 222 440 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09, +46 222 44 009

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com (http://www.systemair.com)

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 49 countries in Europe, North- and South America, the Middle East, Asia and South Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 6.1 billion in financial year 2015/16 and currently employs about 4,800 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the Company was founded. During the past 15 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 12 percent.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, VEAB, Fantech, Menerga and Holland Heating brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 60 companies.

Pressrelease (pdf) (http://hugin.info/138279/R/2079663/783045.pdf)



