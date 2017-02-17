Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Fingrid Oyj / Miscellaneous Fingrid Group's Financial Statements Bulletin January-December 2016. 17-Feb-2017 / 10:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Strong financials - transformation of the power system advances Helsinki, Finland, 2017-02-17 10:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fingrid Oyj Annual Financial Report 17.2.2017 at 11:00 EET Fingrid's consolidated financial statements have been drawn up in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Unless otherwise indicated, the figures in parentheses refer to the same period of the previous year. Financial development in October - December 2016 =- The Group's turnover in October - December was EUR 178.0 (172.5) million -- The Group's operating profit in October - December was EUR 67.4 (57.4) million =- The Group's profit in October - December was EUR 46.4 (36.2) million -- Cash flow from the Group's operations, after capital expenditure, in October - December was EUR 10.6 (14.6) million -- Capital expenditure in October - December amounted to EUR 40.1 (47.1) million Financial development in January - December 2016 =- The Group's turnover in January - December was EUR 586.1 (600.2) million -- The Group's operating profit was EUR 192.0 (162.6) million -- The consolidated profit for the year was EUR 138.7 (103.6) million -- Cash flow from the Group's operations, after capital expenditure, was EUR 93.6 (80.3) million =- Interest-bearing net borrowings totalled EUR 1,028.0 (1,026.9) million -- Capital expenditure totalled EUR 146.7 (147.5) million -- The equity ratio was 36.4 (33.5) per cent -- Earnings per share totalled EUR 41,706 (31,151) KEY 1-12/16 1-12/15 10-12/16 10-12/15 FIGURES change change % % --------- Turnover [Eur]M 586.1 600.2 -2.3 178.0 172.5 3.2 --------- Capital [Eur]M 146.7 147.5 -0.5 40.1 47.1 -14.8 expenditure, gross - of turnover % 25.0 24.6 22.5 27.3 Research and [Eur]M 2.4 1.8 31.3 0.8 0.7 12.1 development expenses - of turnover % 0.4 0.3 0.5 0.4 Average number 336 319 5.4 334 315 6.0 of employees Number of 334 315 6.0 334 315 6.0 employees at end of period Salaries and [Eur]M 22.7 21.3 6.6 6.4 5.6 15.2 bonuses, total Operating [Eur]M 192.0 162.6 18.1 67.4 57.4 17.5 profit - of turnover % 32.8 27.1 37.9 33.3 Profit before [Eur]M 173.9 129.3 34.4 58.0 45.1 28.6 taxes - of turnover % 29.7 21.5 32.6 26.2 Profit for the [Eur]M 138.7 103.6 33.9 46.4 36.2 28.2 period Comprehensive [Eur]M 144.8 109.1 32.7 47.7 37.5 27.2 income for the period Return on % 10.4 8.7 investments (ROI) Return on % 18.8 15.0 equity (ROE) Equity ratio % 36.4 33.5 36.4 33.5 Interest-bearin [Eur]M 1,028.0 1,026.9 0.1 1,028.0 1,026.9 g net borrowings Net gearing 1.3 1.4 1.3 1.4 Earnings per [Eur] 41,706.12 31,150.79 33.9 13,942.38 10,872.71 28.2 share Dividend, [Eur] 37536.09 33,686.24 Series A * shares Dividend, [Eur] 16038.49 16,038.49 Series B * shares Equity per [Eur] 230,301 213,822 7.7 share Dividend payout % 90.0 108.1 ratio, A shares Dividend payout % 38.5 51.5 ratio, B shares Number of shares - Series A qty 2,078 2,078 2,078 2,078 shares - Series B qty 1,247 1,247 1,247 1,247 shares Total qty 3,325 3,325 3,325 3,325 *The Board of Directors' proposal to the Annual General Meeting Jukka Ruusunen, President & CEO of Fingrid, on the year 2016: The journey towards a new, more electricity-dominated energy system continues to gain momentum. During 2016, two important records were broken in the Finnish electricity system. In early January, the consumption of electricity throughout Finland reached the level of 15,100 megawatts. Another national record was broken in August, when the production of wind power in Finland exceeded 1,200 megawatts. Later in the year, it even reached 1,300 megawatts. This is concrete proof of how wind power is gaining importance in our power system. Wind forecasts are an increasingly important daily tool for Fingrid's control room. All in all, 2016 was a very busy and successful year for us. System security of the transmission grid stayed at an excellent level. We also succeeded in serving the electricity market by securing the efficient use of transmission capacity. Power flowed freely from one country to another, driven by price signals. We have made major efforts to improve the reliability of cross-border transmission connections, and this work is now bearing fruit: there are significantly fewer and shorter disturbances. We have put forth ideas about how to control the future power system. We are strong proponents of a market-based system, and we believe the best solutions will be found when the operators, driven by market prices, can make decisions based on their own priorities. Demand side management is one area where answers are being sought to respond to rapid changes in the production or consumption of electricity, even within seconds. Fingrid plays an active part in this development. Pilot schemes are rapidly advancing to practical, commercial solutions. Roughly half of our new frequency controlled reserves for disturbances come from demand side management and the other half from electricity production. This doubles the amount of demand side management compared with the previous year. We seek to promote consumers' possibilities to actively participate in the electricity market by developing a real-time market, by building the datahub to support the markets and by actively participating in the work of the national smart grid working group. Fingrid has carried out capital investments at a brisk pace. In 2016 we had 27 substation projects and 13 transmission line projects underway. It is an indication of the organisation's excellent capabilities that all the projects have progressed according to the set schedules and budget. Furthermore, we have maintained excellent cost efficiency, as proven by the great results in international benchmarking studies. The flagship of our capital investments is the 400 kilovolt 'Coastal Power Line' from Pori to Oulu, Fingrid's all-time biggest investment, costing EUR 260 million and completed at the end of the year. This transmission connection will play a key role when building up a more environmentally sustainable power system not just in Finland, but in all of the Baltic Sea area. The next mega project is already ahead of us: in late 2016 we agreed with our Swedish colleagues on building an AC transmission connection between our countries. This is a project of national importance. Making the new energy system of the future a reality requires international cooperation, where the overall rules are laid down in Brussels. Concrete co-operation with the other Nordic countries and the Baltics is reflected daily in our operations. Even if there are bumps in the road at times, the collaboration constantly produces new solutions that help to maintain high levels of system security and promote well-functioning markets. In the Baltic Sea region, this has for a long time been based on close inter-TSO co-operation. In future, political decision makers should bear their responsibility for this work better. Our finances are in good shape, despite significant capital expenditure and operational development in recent years. Fingrid's profitability was stronger than projected. The consolidated turnover amounted to EUR 586.1 (600.2) million and profit for the financial period was EUR 138.7 (103.6) million. The financial result was positively impacted by raises in grid pricing, increased consumption of electricity and cross-border transmission as well as decreased loss power and reserve costs. Accounting principles The information published in this report is based on Fingrid's audited financial statements for 2016, published in connection with this bulletin. Financial result In preparing these consolidated financial statements, the Group has followed the same standards as in 2015. The Group's turnover was EUR 586.1 (600.2) million. Grid service income increased to EUR 382.4 (333.0) million, as a result of the change in grid pricing enacted at the start of the year and due to the growth in electricity consumption. Electricity consumption totalled 85.1 (82.5) terawatt hours. Fingrid transmitted 68.6 (67.9) terawatt hours of electricity in its grid, which represents 77.5 (77.1) per cent of all electricity transmitted in Finland. Imbalance power sales amounted to EUR 153.9 (137.1) million. The growth in imbalance power sales resulted from an increase in the volume of imbalance power and higher imbalance power prices. Cross-border transmission income from the connection between Finland and Russia increased to EUR 24.0 (11.2) million. This was due to the new dynamic tariff structure that was introduced as well as to increased imports from Russia. Fingrid's congestion income from connections between Finland and Sweden declined to EUR 37.5 (86.8) million due to weakened hydrological conditions, which significantly decreased the number of congestion hours. Fingrid's congestion income from the links between Finland and Estonia amounted to EUR 2.4 (4.2) million. Congestion income will no longer be reported in Fingrid's turnover as of the beginning of 2016. Other operating income totalled EUR 12.7 (5.2) million. The growth in other operating income mainly resulted from the EUR 6.3 million in recognised congestion income, in compliance with the regulation concerning the costs from maintaining cross-border capacity and countertrade. The Group's total costs amounted to EUR 442.2 (418.6) million. Imbalance power

