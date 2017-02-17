DJ DGAP-Regulatory: Fingrid Group's Financial Statements Bulletin January-December 2016.

Fingrid Oyj / Miscellaneous Fingrid Group's Financial Statements Bulletin January-December 2016. 17-Feb-2017 / 10:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Strong financials - transformation of the power system advances Helsinki, Finland, 2017-02-17 10:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fingrid Oyj Annual Financial Report 17.2.2017 at 11:00 EET Fingrid's consolidated financial statements have been drawn up in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Unless otherwise indicated, the figures in parentheses refer to the same period of the previous year. Financial development in October - December 2016 =- The Group's turnover in October - December was EUR 178.0 (172.5) million -- The Group's operating profit in October - December was EUR 67.4 (57.4) million =- The Group's profit in October - December was EUR 46.4 (36.2) million -- Cash flow from the Group's operations, after capital expenditure, in October - December was EUR 10.6 (14.6) million -- Capital expenditure in October - December amounted to EUR 40.1 (47.1) million Financial development in January - December 2016 =- The Group's turnover in January - December was EUR 586.1 (600.2) million -- The Group's operating profit was EUR 192.0 (162.6) million -- The consolidated profit for the year was EUR 138.7 (103.6) million -- Cash flow from the Group's operations, after capital expenditure, was EUR 93.6 (80.3) million =- Interest-bearing net borrowings totalled EUR 1,028.0 (1,026.9) million -- Capital expenditure totalled EUR 146.7 (147.5) million -- The equity ratio was 36.4 (33.5) per cent -- Earnings per share totalled EUR 41,706 (31,151) KEY 1-12/16 1-12/15 10-12/16 10-12/15 FIGURES change change % % --------- Turnover [Eur]M 586.1 600.2 -2.3 178.0 172.5 3.2 --------- Capital [Eur]M 146.7 147.5 -0.5 40.1 47.1 -14.8 expenditure, gross - of turnover % 25.0 24.6 22.5 27.3 Research and [Eur]M 2.4 1.8 31.3 0.8 0.7 12.1 development expenses - of turnover % 0.4 0.3 0.5 0.4 Average number 336 319 5.4 334 315 6.0 of employees Number of 334 315 6.0 334 315 6.0 employees at end of period Salaries and [Eur]M 22.7 21.3 6.6 6.4 5.6 15.2 bonuses, total Operating [Eur]M 192.0 162.6 18.1 67.4 57.4 17.5 profit - of turnover % 32.8 27.1 37.9 33.3 Profit before [Eur]M 173.9 129.3 34.4 58.0 45.1 28.6 taxes - of turnover % 29.7 21.5 32.6 26.2 Profit for the [Eur]M 138.7 103.6 33.9 46.4 36.2 28.2 period Comprehensive [Eur]M 144.8 109.1 32.7 47.7 37.5 27.2 income for the period Return on % 10.4 8.7 investments (ROI) Return on % 18.8 15.0 equity (ROE) Equity ratio % 36.4 33.5 36.4 33.5 Interest-bearin [Eur]M 1,028.0 1,026.9 0.1 1,028.0 1,026.9 g net borrowings Net gearing 1.3 1.4 1.3 1.4 Earnings per [Eur] 41,706.12 31,150.79 33.9 13,942.38 10,872.71 28.2 share Dividend, [Eur] 37536.09 33,686.24 Series A * shares Dividend, [Eur] 16038.49 16,038.49 Series B * shares Equity per [Eur] 230,301 213,822 7.7 share Dividend payout % 90.0 108.1 ratio, A shares Dividend payout % 38.5 51.5 ratio, B shares Number of shares - Series A qty 2,078 2,078 2,078 2,078 shares - Series B qty 1,247 1,247 1,247 1,247 shares Total qty 3,325 3,325 3,325 3,325 *The Board of Directors' proposal to the Annual General Meeting Jukka Ruusunen, President & CEO of Fingrid, on the year 2016: The journey towards a new, more electricity-dominated energy system continues to gain momentum. During 2016, two important records were broken in the Finnish electricity system. In early January, the consumption of electricity throughout Finland reached the level of 15,100 megawatts. Another national record was broken in August, when the production of wind power in Finland exceeded 1,200 megawatts. Later in the year, it even reached 1,300 megawatts. This is concrete proof of how wind power is gaining importance in our power system. Wind forecasts are an increasingly important daily tool for Fingrid's control room. All in all, 2016 was a very busy and successful year for us. System security of the transmission grid stayed at an excellent level. We also succeeded in serving the electricity market by securing the efficient use of transmission capacity. Power flowed freely from one country to another, driven by price signals. We have made major efforts to improve the reliability of cross-border transmission connections, and this work is now bearing fruit: there are significantly fewer and shorter disturbances. We have put forth ideas about how to control the future power system. We are strong proponents of a market-based system, and we believe the best solutions will be found when the operators, driven by market prices, can make decisions based on their own priorities. Demand side management is one area where answers are being sought to respond to rapid changes in the production or consumption of electricity, even within seconds. Fingrid plays an active part in this development. Pilot schemes are rapidly advancing to practical, commercial solutions. Roughly half of our new frequency controlled reserves for disturbances come from demand side management and the other half from electricity production. This doubles the amount of demand side management compared with the previous year. We seek to promote consumers' possibilities to actively participate in the electricity market by developing a real-time market, by building the datahub to support the markets and by actively participating in the work of the national smart grid working group. Fingrid has carried out capital investments at a brisk pace. In 2016 we had 27 substation projects and 13 transmission line projects underway. It is an indication of the organisation's excellent capabilities that all the projects have progressed according to the set schedules and budget. Furthermore, we have maintained excellent cost efficiency, as proven by the great results in international benchmarking studies. The flagship of our capital investments is the 400 kilovolt 'Coastal Power Line' from Pori to Oulu, Fingrid's all-time biggest investment, costing EUR 260 million and completed at the end of the year. This transmission connection will play a key role when building up a more environmentally sustainable power system not just in Finland, but in all of the Baltic Sea area. The next mega project is already ahead of us: in late 2016 we agreed with our Swedish colleagues on building an AC transmission connection between our countries. This is a project of national importance. Making the new energy system of the future a reality requires international cooperation, where the overall rules are laid down in Brussels. Concrete co-operation with the other Nordic countries and the Baltics is reflected daily in our operations. Even if there are bumps in the road at times, the collaboration constantly produces new solutions that help to maintain high levels of system security and promote well-functioning markets. In the Baltic Sea region, this has for a long time been based on close inter-TSO co-operation. In future, political decision makers should bear their responsibility for this work better. Our finances are in good shape, despite significant capital expenditure and operational development in recent years. Fingrid's profitability was stronger than projected. The consolidated turnover amounted to EUR 586.1 (600.2) million and profit for the financial period was EUR 138.7 (103.6) million. The financial result was positively impacted by raises in grid pricing, increased consumption of electricity and cross-border transmission as well as decreased loss power and reserve costs. Accounting principles The information published in this report is based on Fingrid's audited financial statements for 2016, published in connection with this bulletin. Financial result In preparing these consolidated financial statements, the Group has followed the same standards as in 2015. The Group's turnover was EUR 586.1 (600.2) million. Grid service income increased to EUR 382.4 (333.0) million, as a result of the change in grid pricing enacted at the start of the year and due to the growth in electricity consumption. Electricity consumption totalled 85.1 (82.5) terawatt hours. Fingrid transmitted 68.6 (67.9) terawatt hours of electricity in its grid, which represents 77.5 (77.1) per cent of all electricity transmitted in Finland. Imbalance power sales amounted to EUR 153.9 (137.1) million. The growth in imbalance power sales resulted from an increase in the volume of imbalance power and higher imbalance power prices. Cross-border transmission income from the connection between Finland and Russia increased to EUR 24.0 (11.2) million. This was due to the new dynamic tariff structure that was introduced as well as to increased imports from Russia. Fingrid's congestion income from connections between Finland and Sweden declined to EUR 37.5 (86.8) million due to weakened hydrological conditions, which significantly decreased the number of congestion hours. Fingrid's congestion income from the links between Finland and Estonia amounted to EUR 2.4 (4.2) million. Congestion income will no longer be reported in Fingrid's turnover as of the beginning of 2016. Other operating income totalled EUR 12.7 (5.2) million. The growth in other operating income mainly resulted from the EUR 6.3 million in recognised congestion income, in compliance with the regulation concerning the costs from maintaining cross-border capacity and countertrade. The Group's total costs amounted to EUR 442.2 (418.6) million. Imbalance power

costs increased from the previous year's level to EUR 121.7 (98.2) million, due to the increase in the volume and price of imbalance power. Loss power costs amounted to EUR 57.6 (68.6) million. The declining loss power costs have been affected by the lower price of loss power procurement and the slightly lower volume of loss power. The average price of loss power procurement was EUR 43.87 (48.22) per megawatt hour. The cost of reserves to safeguard the grid's system security decreased to EUR 50.5 (54.7) million. The reason for the decreased cost was an interruption in the procurement of the automatic frequency control reserve until August, as well as the lower procurement cost of frequency controlled reserves for normal operation and disturbances due to high availability on the markets. Depreciation amounted to EUR 99.2 (94.1) million. Grid maintenance costs grew to EUR 24.1 (19.2) million. The maintenance costs were increased by the periodical felling of trees around substations and the trimming of trees at the edges of transmission line right-of-ways. Personnel costs increased as the payroll expanded, due to new operations and increased statutory duties and due to higher employer contributions in additional personnel expenses, and amounted to EUR 28.6 (25.8) million. Turnover and other operating income, Jan-Dec/1 Jan-Dec/1 Oct-Dec/1 Oct-Dec/1 [Eur] million 6 5 6 5 Grid service revenue 382.4 333.0 113.1 100.8 Sales of imbalance power 153.9 137.1 47.4 37.9 Cross-border transmission income 24.0 11.2 10.0 2.9 Finland-Estonia congestion income* 4.2 0.8 Finland-Sweden congestion income* 86.8 22.0 Peak load capacity income** 7.0 7.6 1.8 1.8 ITC income 13.2 15.3 3.8 4.5 Other turnover 5.6 5.1 2.0 1.8 Other operating income 12.7 5.2 2.0 3.0 ----- Turnover and other income total 598.8 605.4 180.0 175.5 Costs, [Eur] million Jan-Dec Jan-Dec Oct-Dec Oct-Dec /16 /15 /16 /15 Purchase of imbalance power 121.7 98.2 37.5 29.6 Cost of loss energy 57.6 68.6 12.8 17.8 Depreciation 99.2 94.1 25.4 24.2 Cost of reserves 50.5 54.7 13.8 12.6 Personnel costs 28.6 25.8 8.4 6.8 Maintenance management costs 24.1 19.2 9.1 7.9 Cost of peak load capacity** 6.6 7.2 1.6 1.4 ITC charges 12.6 9.4 4.2 2.0 Estlink grid rents Other costs 41.1 41.3 10.5 11.4 ----- Costs total 442.2 418.6 123.4 113.7 ----- Operating pro?t excluding the change in 156.6 186.8 56.6 61.9 the fair value of commodity derivatives Operating profit of Group, IFRS 192.0 162.6 67.4 57.4 * Due to a change in congestion income reporting, congestion income is not reported in the turnover as of the beginning of 2016. ** Peak load capacity income and costs are related to the securing of sufficient electricity supply during peak consumption hours in compliance with the Finnish Peak Load Capacity Act. The Group's operating profit was EUR 192.0 (162.6) million. To recognise changes in the fair value of electricity derivatives and the currency derivatives related to capital expenditure and other operating expenses, EUR 35.4 (-24.3) million was recorded in operating profit. Net financial costs in accordance with IFRS were EUR 18.7 (33.7) million, including a change of EUR -0.3 (-13.3) million in the fair value of financial derivatives. The Group's profit before taxes was EUR 173.9 (129.3) million. The biggest differences from the last year are explained by changes in the market value of derivatives (EUR +72.7 million), the growth in grid service income (EUR +49.4 million), and a change in the reporting of congestion income (effect EUR -84.6 million). The profit for the year was EUR 138.7 (103.6) million. The equity to total assets ratio increased and was 36.4 (33.5) per cent at the end of the review period. The parent company's turnover was EUR 581.4 (592.4) million, profit for the financial year EUR 103.9 (123.7) million and the distributable funds EUR 176.0 million. By the company's own calculations, the return according to the regulatory model that governs grid operations amounts to a deficit of around EUR 40 million for 2016. Capital expenditure and maintenance Fingrid's grid investment programme improves system security and promotes the electricity markets as well as the implementation of the national energy and climate strategy. The annual capital expenditure in the grid has remained extensive. The company's total capital expenditure in 2016 amounted to EUR 146.7 (147.5) million. Of that amount, a total of EUR 135.8 (138.4) million was invested in the transmission grid and EUR 3.3 (0.7) million in reserve power. ICT investments totalled EUR 7.5 (8.4) million. A total of EUR 2.4 (1.8) million was used for R&D projects during the year under review. At the end of 2016, Fingrid had thirteen 400 kilovolt substation sites and 67 kilometres of 400 kilovolt power line contracts as well as a significant number of 110 kilovolt substation and power line projects under construction. Fingrid's all-time biggest investment, the 400 kilovolt 'Coastal Power Line' transmission connection from Pori to Oulu was completed at the end of 2016. With the completion of this power line on the western coast of Finland, there are now three 400 kilovolt transmission links connecting the northern and southern parts of the country. The project, which cost a total of EUR 260 million, was carried out according to plan over a span of ten years. The transmission link serves the wind farms that have been built in western coastal areas and which will be followed by more in the future. Several existing and planned nuclear power stations are also located close to this line. The new connection furthermore improves the cross-border transmission between Sweden and Finland. The investments carried out by Fingrid also help prepare for the new AC link to be built between the countries by 2025. Thanks to the Coastal Power Line, Finland's future as a single price region is now more secure. The voltage upgrade will also decrease transmission losses. This multi-year project was a major challenge for both Fingrid personnel and our suppliers. The employment impact of the project amounted to approximately 1,000 man-years. A large part of the congestion income collected by Fingrid was allocated to this major investment. Overall, the Coastal Power Line consisted of three extensive projects: =- A 400 and 110 kilovolt transmission line connection from Seinajoki to Vaasa, and a new transformer substation in Nivala were completed in 2011. -- A 400 kilovolt connection from Ulvila to Kristinestad was completed in the second stage of the power line project October 2014. -- In the final phase, a 400 kilovolt power line connection from Kokkola (Hirvisuo) to Muhos (Pyhanselka) was completed in late 2016. Overall, the Coastal Power Line includes 380 kilometres of new 400 kilovolt power line, nine new substations and several smaller substation extensions. This provides 600-800 megawatts of entirely new transmission capacity between northern and southern Finland. The roughly EUR 130 million modernisation project on Finland's oldest transmission line, dubbed the 'Iron Lady' and running from Imatra to Turku, proceeded as planned during the year under review. The Hikia-Forssa section of this major project was completed and commissioned in March. Modernisation of the Iron Lady continues between Lieto and Forssa. Work on the Yllikkala-Koria section also started, between Lappeenranta and Kouvola. Furthermore, a decision was made to renew the transmission line between Hikia and Orimattila and to build a new substation in Orimattila. The Iron Lady project is expected to be fully completed by 2020. With the aim of securing the electricity supply for both residents of the Helsinki region and functions that are vital to society, Fingrid will reinforce the Espoo substation and the Lansisalmi substation in Vantaa. These substation upgrades and extensions, which cost nearly EUR 9 million for Espoo and roughly EUR 18.5 million for Vantaa Lansisalmi, started in 2016 and will be completed in 2017. The supply of electricity from the main grid to Helsinki and Vantaa takes place via the Lansisalmi and Tammisto transformer substations, serving around 800,000 people. Increasing electricity consumption and changes taking place in the production of electricity in Helsinki necessitate upgrades in supply capacity. The extension of the Espoo substation will improve the system security of the transmission facilities in western Uusimaa, the region west of the capital area. Local electricity production has decreased while consumption is constantly increasing. Fingrid has, over the last two years, made major investments to develop the transmission grid in Lapland by building or upgrading a total of six substations. These measures were necessary due to increasing local consumption and due to new wind power capacity. During the year under review, the substation at Vajukoski and Petajaskoski received new transformers and the existing systems were upgraded and extended. The Vajukoski transformer substation, north of Sodankyla, serves both hydropower production and mining industry and links up with the Norwegian transmission grid via Ivalo. The Petajaskoski transformer substation, a major link between Lapland's 220 kilovolt and 400 kilovolt main transmission networks, also received an entirely new 220 kilovolt gas-insulated switchgear. Extensive upgrades were

