The prepaid card market in Gross Dollar Value terms increased at a CAGR of 17.6% during 2012-2016. Over the forecast period of 2017 to 2021, the category is expected to record a CAGR of 12.1%, increasing from US$ 11,069 million in 2017 to reach US$ 17,505 million by 2021.

This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 Germany Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

3 Germany Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021

4 Germany Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021

5 Germany Prepaid Card Market Share Analysis by Key Issuers and Processors

6 Germany Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

7 Germany Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

8 Germany General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

9 Germany Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

10 Germany Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

11 Germany Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

12 Germany Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

13 Germany Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

14 Germany Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

15 Germany Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

16 Germany Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2020

17 Germany Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

18 Germany Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

19 Germany Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

20 Germany Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

21 Germany Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

22 Further Reading

