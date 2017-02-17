Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Russia Prepaid Healthcare and Insurance Cards (Databook Series) Market Size and Forecast (2012-2021), Trend Analyses into Market Opportunities and Future Growth Dynamics" report to their offering.

This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides market size and forecast of healthcare and insurance prepaid cards market along with overall market dynamics in Russia.

Healthcare and insurance prepaid cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides market size and forecast for open loop healthcare and insurance prepaid cards.

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in the prepaid card industry.

Open loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in overall open loop prepaid market segment. Details four essential KPIs number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with a risk assessment through the proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).

Report Scope

Market data: It details market size and forecast for healthcare and insurance prepaid card segment for the period 2012-2021. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Prepaid segments by card function: Overall prepaid card market and open loop card

Prepaid card categories: Open loop healthcare and insurance prepaid card

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 Russia Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

3 Russia Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021

4 Russia Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021

5 Russia Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

6 Russia Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

7 Russia Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

8 Further Reading

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x8dtqc/russia_prepaid

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170217005226/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Health Insurance, Bank Cards