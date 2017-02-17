

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 16-February-17



Fund Dealing Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/02/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 9,143,537.69 10.1595



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/02/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 28,823,221.55 14.4116



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 16/02/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 276,844.65 17.3028



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 16/02/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,915,867.87 15.8654



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 16/02/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 375000 USD 3,973,040.78 10.5948



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 16/02/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1450000 USD 15,362,658.11 10.5949



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/02/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,386,333.89 12.6154



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 16/02/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 281,274.42 13.394



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 16/02/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,101,264.05 15.3808



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 16/02/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 141000 EUR 2,186,367.97 15.5062



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 16/02/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,517,754.29 10.8403



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 16/02/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4200000 USD 67,936,480.67 16.1754



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 16/02/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,227,105.78 17.5301



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 16/02/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 42,493,892.14 16.6643



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 16/02/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 288,629.89 13.7443



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 16/02/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 280,942.82 13.3782



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 16/02/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,189,758.27 14.3344



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 16/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,254,497.04 17.4236



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 16/02/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,169,071.07 15.3835



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 16/02/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1820000 GBP 18,180,829.21 9.9895



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 16/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,210,022.83 17.2836



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 16/02/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 278,697.99 17.4186



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 16/02/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,363,917.36 17.4557



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 16/02/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1800000 EUR 23,304,293.98 12.9468



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 16/02/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,351,724.27 17.7651



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 16/02/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,569,509.53 15.1811



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 16/02/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 300010 GBP 3,087,793.13 10.2923



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 16/02/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,338,203.84 17.7349



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 16/02/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6450000 USD 97,182,702.19 15.0671



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/02/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,922,917.63 5.6042



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/02/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 54,310,798.37 18.5678



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 16/02/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,023,799.25 15.7508



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 16/02/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 905,655.99 13.9332



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 16/02/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 278,139.87 17.3837



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 16/02/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 288,274.45 18.0172



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 16/02/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,511,532.12 18.0079



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 16/02/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,853,499.68 19.6192



