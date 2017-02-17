Kryptonite 1 plc - Investment in Melonport AG

Kryptonite 1 Plc

("Kryptonite1" or the "Company")

Investment in Melonport AG

Kryptonite1 is pleased to announce that the Company has completed an investment into the initial coin offering (the "ICO") of Melonport AG ("Melonport"). The Company has invested GBP99,905 for 25,811 Melonport tokens. The ICO successfully raised its target of US$2,500,000 within 14 minutes of opening up to the public.

Melonport is the private company building the open-source Melon Protocol. The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management built on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner.

George McDonaugh, Executive Director of the Company commented: "We're excited to support Melonport at this early stage. We believe that as the Blockchain ecosystem grows, financial instruments will start to move across to this technology. With an experienced team and strong support from within the blockchain community, we are confident Melonport will become the platform where these assets are traded."

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for this announcement.

Contact Details:

Stephen Corran

Kryptonite 1 Plc:

Tel: 01624 676716

Email: scorran@bridgewaters.co.im

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited

Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl

+44 (0)20 7469 0930