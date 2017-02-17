

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Friday, Eurostat will release Eurozone construction output report for December. The construction output is expected to increase 0.6 percent year-over-year.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound and the greenback, it fell against the franc and the yen.



As of 4:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8574 against the pound, 1.0649 against the greenback, 1.0638 against the Swiss franc and 120.25 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX