Odfjell SE: Odfjell Group: Mandatory notification of trade

On 17 February 2017 primary insider Øistein Jensen, Chief of Staff in Odfjell SE, acquired 2,000 A-Shares in Odfjell SE at an average price of NOK 29.30.

Following this transaction Øistein Jensen owns 6,000 A-shares in Odfjell SE.

