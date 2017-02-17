sprite-preloader
Freitag, 17.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,323 Euro		-0,213
-6,02 %
WKN: 873204 ISIN: NO0003399909 Ticker-Symbol: O7F 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ODFJELL SE A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ODFJELL SE A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,207
3,33
11:21
17.02.2017 | 11:16
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Odfjell SE: Odfjell Group: Mandatory notification of trade

On 17 February 2017 primary insider Øistein Jensen, Chief of Staff in Odfjell SE, acquired 2,000 A-Shares in Odfjell SE at an average price of NOK 29.30.

Following this transaction Øistein Jensen owns 6,000 A-shares in Odfjell SE.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Odfjell SE via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)