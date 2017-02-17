Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2017) - Victory Ventures Inc. (TSXV: "VVN") ("Victory" or the "Company") announces it has changed its name to "Power Americas Minerals Corp." Management feels the new name will better reflect the Company's current exploration focus on cobalt, lithium, and other energy metals.

The Company has received TSX Venture Exchange approval to its proposed name change. Effective February 17, 2017, the Company's common shares will commence trading under the new name Power Americas Minerals Corp. and under its new trading symbol PAM. The new CUSIP number is 739193100 and the new ISIN number is CA739931002. There is no consolidation of share capital.

The Company believes that the demand profile for Cobalt, Lithium and other essential power related materials will be fundamentally led by the growing adaptation of electric vehicles, renewable energy and increased production of super alloys. With a focus on identifying and developing ethically sourced materials within the Americas, the Company intends to address the growing demand for energy metals that are being driven by innovation and the introduction of new technologies.

In other news, the Company's Exploration Program (see news release 01-11-17) is underway on its 100% owned Spirit River Lithium Project, located northwest of the Fox Creek-Swan Hills area in the Peace River District of Alberta Canada. The Spirit River Lithium Project totals approximately 36,800 hectares (91,000 acres), or about 400 square kilometers (144 square miles). The Project hosts more than 800 oil and gas well sites within the Spirit River property area, some of which contain known elevated lithium values as documented historically in publicly available Government of Alberta reports. APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton AB., is supervising and conducting the brine sampling program in conjunction with several oil and gas producers in the region.

Finally, initial compilation and planning has begun on the Company's Kittson Colbalt Property's (see news release 01-23-17) upcoming exploration and drill program. The Kittson Cobalt Property is located within the prolific Cobalt mining camp, which has produced over 420 million ounces of silver. The Property includes two former mines, the Shakt Davies and Cobalt Kittson. These two mines saw limited production and differed from the typical Cobalt camp in that they possessed low silver grades, but were enriched in cobalt and gold.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by James Place, P. Geo., a director of the Company, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Victory Ventures Inc. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium, and other energy metals in North and South America. The Company's shares are listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VVN" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "VV0".

