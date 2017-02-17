Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2017) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRJ) (OTCBB: SPMTF) ("SRJ" or the "Company") wishes to announce that management has commenced the process to apply for a German listing of Spearmint shares. Management has received numerous requests from our European shareholders and other individual and institutional prospective European investors to open the shares up to trade in their local market.

James Nelson, CEO of Spearmint states, "Attaining a German Listing will enable Spearmint to be listed in most of the major global market places. The German marketplace is one the worlds largest exchanges. The German markets have seen very active trading on the Canadian junior mining companies listed in Germany in 2017, and we feel it makes perfect sense to open the trading of shares in Spearmint to this major marketplace with its knowledgable investors."

