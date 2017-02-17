T-Systems and Shell Renew Contract Until 2022

THE HAGUE, Netherlands and BONN, Germany, February 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Major contract for global Hosting and Storage services renewed until 2022

The global master services agreement between T-Systems and Shell Information Technology International BV, for global hosting and storage services, has been renewed until 2022. T-Systems will develop and refine the current bespoke service model towards market solutions with a high level of automation and agility.

Across industries there is a move towards market services. T-Systems offerings provide high quality services and flexibility in operations that help clients unlock greater value in their core business through IT services.

"Our goal is to continue making a measurable value contribution to Shell's core business through IT services and to do that we need flexible, high-quality services," explained Harry de Grijs, VP & CIO, IT Services & Operations.

"Our service delivery and flexible service offerings make us the top choice among clients," said a very happy Reinhard Clemens, CEO of T-Systems and a member of the Deutsche Telekom Management Board. "Together with Shell, we want to take IT services to the next level."

Currently, some 1,400 T-Systems IT specialists are dedicated exclusively to ensuring stable and compliant operations for Shell's infrastructure.

