It has been decided to admit the following structured bonds for trading and official listing with effect from 20 February 2017: ISIN Name Yearly nom Payments per Currency Maturity date interest year DK00303959 DB RUBEUR 0.0% 2 EUR 20 February 2018 59 DE 2018 DK00303958 DB RUBEUR 0.0% 2 EUR 20 February 2018 76 OF 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



